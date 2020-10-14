COVID

The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health. 

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed one new case of  COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The new case is a male between 18 to 49 years of age  who resides in District 1. There are no new cases reported in the remaining Districts.  

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed  to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased  risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be  hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal.  

“Simple preventive actions help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practice physical  distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, and stay home if  you are sick. These small actions help keep sectors open and at the same time protect  the health and well-being of everyone in our county,” stated Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras  County Health Officer. 

Calaveras Public Health urges those who would like to get tested for COVID-19 to  please do so, especially: 

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 

People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have  COVID-19 

People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare  provider 

No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone 3 years of age and older. The  OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is  open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Walk-ins are accepted. During the first week of November the COVID-19 testing site is moving to Tuolumne County. The state testing site which is shared with Tuolumne County will be located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The hours of operation will remain the same with  appointments and testing starting on November 3rd. If you would like to be tested for  COVID-19 please register online or call (888) 634-1123. 

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Of those cases, 308 cases have since recovered while 7 cases remain active. There  have been a total of 16 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.  

Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any  possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive  individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.  

The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to: 

Stay home if you are sick 

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household

Wash your hands often

. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds 

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others 

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include: 

Fever or chills 

Cough 

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue 

Muscle or body aches 

Headache 

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat 

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these  symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is  considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are  infectious.  

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately: 

  Trouble breathing 

New confusion or weakness

Bluish lips or face

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Inability to wake or stay awake

Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system. Calaveras Public Health urges people to help the county lower  its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus. Visit Blueprint  for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and the county’s latest status. 

Calaveras Public Health invites the public to a no-cost drive thru flu shot clinic on  Thursday, October 15th from 9AM-4PM at Calaveras High School. The clinic is for  those 10 years of age and older. Please speak with your local medical provider or  pharmacist for flu vaccine to those under 10 years of age. As COVID-19 continues and  we head into flu season, Calaveras Public Health encourages everyone to protect  themselves by getting the flu vaccine. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against  COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.  

To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County  COVID-19 website.  

 

 

