Calaveras County Public Health, in partnership with Mark Twain Medical Center Dignity Health, will begin administering free COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 18 to residents over the age of 75.
Doug Archer, President/CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center, said during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting that the location of the vaccine clinic and scheduling information will be released no later than Thursday. Vaccinations appointments must be scheduled in advance, and patients will be required to provide verification of age and a Calaveras County address.
“We are doing everything we can to keep this for our Calaveras residents,” Archer said.
The vaccination of residents over the age of 75 is part of the first tier in “Phase 1B” of the county’s vaccine rollout plan. Individuals who work in education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture are also included in this tier, though local officials have not yet stated when vaccinations for those groups will be available.
Also on Tuesday, new county Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach, who stepped up to the position that oversees Public Health on Dec. 22, gave his first update to the board.
Leach said one of his priorities as interim director will be to improve communication with the public in order to provide “clarity.”
So far, 580 vaccines have been administered countywide, Leach said. Those vaccinated include health care workers, first responders and the assisted living population.