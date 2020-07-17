The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, July 17, 2020 Calaveras Public Health reported twelve new cases of COVID- 19 in Calaveras County. The additional cases include four females and three males between 18 to 49 years of age, three females between 50 to 64 years of age, and two females over 65 years of age. Of the twelve new cases, nine cases were reported from District 5, two cases were reported from District 4, and one case was reported from District 2. No new cases were reported in Districts 1 and 3.
“We continue to see an alarming number of new cases in our county. Without aggressive action from every person and local businesses it will be a challenge to slow the spread of COVID-19 into our communities,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Every person should do their part, this includes wearing a face covering, keeping six feet away from others, and washing your hands often. You remain safer staying at home.”
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported eighty-seven confirmed cases of COVID- 19. Of those cases, thirty-four cases have since recovered and fifty-three cases remain active. There have been no reported deaths related to COVID-19 in Calaveras County at this time.
The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
• Stay home as much as you can
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.