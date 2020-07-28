The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Calaveras Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID- 19 in Calaveras County. The additional cases include one female and two males between 0 to 17 years of age, four females and one male between 18 to 49 years of age, and one male over the age of 65. Four cases were reported in District 1, Districts 2 and 3 had one reported case each, and three cases were reported in District 5. No new cases were reported from District 4.
“We must continue to do our part to ensure that we are on a path to recovery. As we wait for new treatments and a vaccine, there are actions people can do now that we know work,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Recovery is something we all want to see happen as quickly as possible. We can achieve this when local businesses and our community work together to keep each other safe and healthy. This means wearing a face covering, getting tested, washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, and practicing physical distancing.” said Dr. Kelaita.
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 80 cases have since recovered while 27 cases remain active. There has been one reported death related to COVID-19 in Calaveras County.
The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
• Stay home as much as you can
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
Headache
• Cough
• New loss of taste or smell
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Sore throat
• Fatigue
• Congestion or runny nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
• Trouble breathing
• New confusion or weakness
• Bluish lips or face
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• Inability to wake or stay awake
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is now available to those age 3 and older. People are highly encouraged to register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634-1123.
Beginning on Tuesday, July 28th, Calaveras Public Health will provide the number of COVID-19 tests reported in the last 14 days rather than the total number of tests conducted to-date. This move aligns with the county data monitoring system put into action by the California Department of Public Health. Monitoring COVID-19 closely in Calaveras County will help keep the public informed and ready if restrictions are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.