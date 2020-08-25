On Tuesday, Calaveras County Public Health confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19, with 17 of those total cases linked to an “outbreak” at Avalon Health Care in San Andreas.
“Today’s updated numbers represent a significant uptick of disease occurrence in our
community,” county Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in a press release. “We must continue to take COVID-19 seriously and be diligent in our efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”
Public Health reported an initial case of COVID-19 at the convalescent home on July 31 and stated that investigation into a source and possible additional cases was underway at that time. Administrators at Avalon Health Care reportedly told the health department that the case appeared to be isolated.
On Aug. 21, Public Health reported the second COVID-19 related death of a Calaveras County resident, which occurred in an out-of-county hospital, and stated that another investigation regarding a reported outbreak was underway at Avalon Health Care.
As of Tuesday, it has not been determined how many total infections have occurred at the convalescent home.
“An investigation continues between Calaveras Public Health epidemiology staff and Avalon infection control representatives to determine the extent of the outbreak and other residents or staff that may have been infected,” the department stated in Tuesday’s press release.
Kelaita advised residents to continue following recommended practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed,” he said.
To date, there have been 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County and two related deaths. Thirty-five of those total cases remain active, according to Public Health.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the Calaveras County Public Health website.