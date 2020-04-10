Three Copperopolis residents contracted COVID-19 during the ill-fated Grand Princess voyage to Hawaii, which departed from San Francisco on Feb. 21 and returned to the Port of Oakland under quarantine in mid-March.
The two women and one man, all senior in age, have since returned home, Calaveras County Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.
However, while two of the individuals, a married couple, recovered under quarantine outside of the county, the second woman was only mildly symptomatic and reportedly spent part of the duration of her illness self-isolating in Copperopolis.
Public Health did not specify whether the results of the woman’s test, performed by state officials while she was under quarantine, were known before she returned home.
The local health department confirmed the three new cases on Thursday and subsequently took over their management from the state, according to Public Health.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is now eight, due to these repatriated cases.
One of the local women who was aboard the Grand Princess and contracted the disease alongside her husband told the Enterprise on Thursday that although they both fully recovered under quarantine, they still suffer from fatigue.
“It’s no cakewalk,” said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. Though she and her husband were not hospitalized, she experienced a few days of breathing issues that frightened her. “We were fortunate.”
Perhaps more traumatizing was witnessing the outbreak, which the woman says she believes was “minimized” by authorities.
“There were 900 passengers on that ship from California and only 30% were tested,” she said. “My husband and I were part of that 30%. I thought we would all be tested.”
The woman did not wish to comment publicly on some of her experiences during and after the voyage, stating it was “too soon.”
However, passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess, which developed a COVID-19 outbreak in early February, described in an East Bay Times article the unease of reading threatening social media posts while aboard the ship and the stigma faced in hometowns upon their return.
On Wednesday, a group of Northern Californians who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise to Hawaii filed a lawsuit against Princess Cruises. They accuse the cruiseline of negligence in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to emotional trauma and long-term health problems, East Bay Times reports.
In addition to the three Copperopolis residents, more than 100 others who were aboard the ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus, resulting in three deaths.
Yet the Grand Princess’ voyage to Hawaii was not its first to experience the coronavirus. In fact, the ship carried California’s first fatal victim of COVID-19 on its previous voyage to Mexico.
According to East Bay Times, the lawsuit alleges that the cruiseline returned to San Francisco and immediately departed with thousands of new passengers without disinfecting the ship. Most passengers were not alerted to their potential exposure until more than a week at sea, though those who stayed on from the Mexican trip were reportedly notified just days into the voyage.
Other complaints include an alleged failure of the cruise line to sanitize the ship and quarantine passengers until the final few days of the intended voyage.
As a result of the outbreak, the Grand Princess remained stalled off the coast of California for almost a week before the ship was permitted to dock in the Port of Oakland. Approximately 2,000 passengers were either quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, if they weren’t showing symptoms, or at Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds, if they were, East Bay Times reports.
Note: Public Health erroneously stated in its April 9 press release that the Copperopolis passengers were aboard the Diamond Princess, an earlier cruise that experienced a COVID-19 outbreak after departing from Yokohama, Japan.