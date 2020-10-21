The following press release was issued by Calaveras Public Health.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 6 additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The six additional cases include two females and three males between 50-64 years of age and one male over the age of 65. Four cases reside in District 1. Two cases reside in District 5. There are no new cases reported in the remaining Districts.
Of the six new cases being reported, one case is linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. Avalon infection control staff continue to work closely with Calaveras Public Health to monitor and track any new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Calaveras Public Health urges those who would like to get tested for COVID-19 to please do so, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone 3 years of age and older. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Walk-ins are accepted. During the first week of November the COVID-19 testing site is moving to Tuolumne County. The state testing site which is shared with Tuolumne County will be located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The hours of operation will remain the same with appointments and testing starting on November 3rd. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register online or call (888) 634-1123.
Calaveras Public Health urges people to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Be sure to practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings especially where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.
To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 339 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 310 cases have since recovered while 12 cases remain active. There have been a total of 17 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Stay home if you are sick
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds
∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
∙ Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell
∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose
∙ Nausea or vomiting
∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system. Calaveras Public Health urges people to help the county lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economyto find specific business information and the county’s latest status.
It is likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading this fall and winter. Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID 19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.