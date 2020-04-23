A felon twice released under California's temporary emergency $0 bail rule won’t get off easy this time after being arrested and charged with stalking on Wednesday.
Jeremy Costa, 40, was awaiting trial at the Calaveras County jail for charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license when he was released on April 13, along with 19 other inmates, due to the $0 bail rule—part of a plan enacted by the Judicial Council of California to combat the potential spread of COVID-19 within jail facilities.
Although the rule mandates the release of misdemeanor offenders and some nonviolent offenders across the state, suspects charged with stalking are an exception.
On April 17, a police report was filed against Costa for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was working at Save Mart in Angels Camp and touching himself inappropriately in front of her.
According to the Angels Camp Police Department, the details provided in the report did not constitute the crime of stalking, and Costa was not arrested at that time. However, the following day he was arrested in a separate incident outside of the Angels Camp Taco Bell and charged with indecent exposure.
Again, Costa was released from jail within 24 hours under the $0 bail rule.
Following a widely-shared Facebook post from the alleged stalking victim’s mother, Costa was arrested once more on Wednesday and charged with stalking in another unrelated incident that occurred in San Andreas.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report that Costa was knocking on a homeowner’s door in the 100 block of California Street, refusing to leave throughout the night and into the early morning. Costa was escorted from the area by deputies but later returned and continued disturbing the homeowners.
He was arrested later that morning and charged with felony stalking and violation of probation, as well as a misdemeanor for trespassing.
Costa has faced 28 criminal cases within the county dating back to 2001 and has served time in jail for drug-related offenses and felony possession of a dangerous weapon.
After his most recent arrest, a Sheriff’s Office detective petitioned the judge to increase Costa’s bail amount, and bail was denied, the Sheriff’s Office reports. He will be held in the county jail until his arraignment on Friday, at which time the court will decide whether he should remain in custody or be released.
Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio and District Attorney Barbara Yook have been vocal in their opposition to the $0 bail rule that Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized California’s judicial council to impose.
The Sheriff’s Office reiterated in a Thursday press release that DiBasilio was “dismayed” by the judicial council’s decision and concerned about the dangers it may cause.
According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the California State Sheriffs’ Association to address issues arising from the $0 bail rule, while also working with the District Attorney’s Office and the Angels Camp Police Department to address the collective criminal cases involving Costa.