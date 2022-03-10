Calaveras County Public Health has reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in recent weeks, while vaccination rates in the county remain lower than the state average.
Fatalities are reported to the county health department by the state and often lag behind real numbers more than several weeks.
Regarding the recent deaths, Public Health wrote in a social media post, “Behind every number we report, there is an individual or loved one who died. … To those people experiencing a loss of a loved one to COVID-19, the team at Calaveras Public Health offers our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”
The deaths include four females in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s; four males in their 70s; one in his 60s; and another in his 80s.
A vaccination campaign continues locally, with Public Health posting daily reminders on social media to get vaccinated, as well as billboard messages and the recent launch of a gift card incentive program, which offers $45 for each vaccination up to two vaccinations between July 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.
“Given only 57 percent of Calaveras County residents are fully vaccinated, that is far from where we want to be,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. René Ramirez wrote in a Feb. 24 Public Health post. “Our community is vaccinated at nearly 17 percentage points lower than the state rate. We must do everything we can to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the community.”
For more information, visit the Calaveras County Public Health Division Facebook page or covid19.calaverasgov.us.