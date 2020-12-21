The following press release was issued by Calaveras Public Health.
On Friday, December 18, 2020, Calaveras Public Health announced that it will now be offering no-cost COVID-19 testing. The first mobile testing site is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the West Point Community Hall located at 22283 Highway 26, West Point.
No appointment is needed. Register ahead and show up anytime during testing hours. People can register using a QR code or by visiting https://bit.ly/3h1pTMT. Masks covering your nose and mouth are required. Other dates and locations will be announced.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
No-cost testing will continue to be available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. The OptumServe site is open 7 days a week. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. Additional COVID-19 test sites can be found on the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The virus is spreading in the community. Stay safe by taking some simple precautions. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth in public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you, including close friends and family.
∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid crowds
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.