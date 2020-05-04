A Valley Springs attorney representing roughly 30 businesses across Calaveras County has asked the county health officer to cease and desist in his mandatory closure of nonessential businesses.
The letter, sent to Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, and Interim County Counsel Sarah DeKay on Friday, claims that Kelaita’s April 29 order extending his March 27 stay-at-home order until further notice is in violation of his clients’ First, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights.
“I’ve been involved with constitutional cases for over 20 years, and there’s no doubt that what they’ve done is constitutionally impermissible,” attorney Brian Chavez-Ochoa told the Enterprise on Monday.
In the letter, the businesses demand that they be allowed to reopen with the intention of adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 safety guidelines once open.
Chavez-Ochoa would not disclose the identities of his clients due to “fear of the county health department harassing them.” In his letter, he states that the health department has been contacting noncompliant businesses and threatening them with the revocation of their business licenses.
However, the businesses will be identified in a lawsuit that may be filed within the coming days if their demands are not met. The lawsuit would seek damages and injunctive relief from the county regarding the financial peril induced by Kelaita’s executive order.
Chavez-Ochoa also represents Sean Covell, an owner of three Fitness System franchises in the Sacramento area who has made headlines pushing back against the mandated closure of his facilities under similar COVID-19 directives. Covell backed down on his plan to reopen his gyms on May 1, but Chavez-Ochoa said the businessman’s lawsuit against San Joaquin, Yolo and Sacramento Counties will be filed later this week in federal court.
The Valley Springs-based attorney said that he is currently representing 25 to 30 businesses from “every sector in Calaveras County,” though that number may be pared down to about 10 in the potential lawsuit. It has not yet been determined whether the lawsuit would be filed in state or federal court.
Health Officer Kelaita did not respond to the Enterprise’s request for a rebuttal. However, he has previously stated that he does not interpret a lot of “wiggle room” in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, issued on March 19.
Though a few California counties have defied the governor’s directive, Kelaita reiterated in his April 29 order that restrictions on nonessential businesses and activities, with the exception of some outdoor activities, will continue until Newsom rescinds his executive order or until Kelaita modifies the countywide order.
“The State of California has issued minimum СOVID-19 emergency compliance requirements for California residents, and a County Health Officer is not permitted to issue local orders concerning COVID-19 that are more lenient than the State's minimum requirements,” Kelaita’s April 29 order states.
However, Chavez-Ochoa argues in his letter to Kelaita that the governor’s directive “was not an order, at all, but merely a suggestion.”
He also states that the “infinitesimal number” of 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County do not justify the health officer’s concerns regarding “a second surge” of the disease or the mandated closure of businesses under the law.
“Dr. Kelaita can neither articulate any justifiable reason to keep businesses shuttered nor can he justify a continuing health emergency in Calaveras County, assuming arguendo that one ever existed,” Chavez-Ochoa states in the letter. “Dr. Kelaita's Order of April 29, 2020 is a clear example of government overreach and equates to the total destruction of both, the United States Constitution and the California Constitution. Furthermore, Dr. Kelaita's Order is overly broad and exercises unfettered discretion, each which are constitutionally impermissible.”
Chavez-Ochoa said he has been in contact with other attorneys in the Sacramento area who have been retained in cases regarding the constitutionality of COVID-19 directives.