Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calaveras County, while one woman has succumbed to the disease in Amador County.
Calaveras Public Health reported the cases on Friday, which include a male and female between the ages of 0 and 17 years old, two females and one male between the ages of 18 and 49, and a female between 50 and 64 years old, according to Calaveras Public Health.
Those six cases bring the total number of cases to 67. Of that number, 46 are still active and 21 have since recovered. Currently, none of the people diagnosed are hospitalized.
Out of the 67 cases, Valley Springs has seen the highest number at 23, Copperopolis with 16, San Andreas with 15, Mountain Ranch with eight, and the Arnold/Dorrington area with five. The total number of people tested in Calaveras County is 3,196.
“We are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 in younger adults,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in the press release. “While those over 65 years old are at higher risk of hospitalization or death, younger folks are also developing more serious disease as well.”
Kelaita urged those in the county to do everything they can to help prevent a surge.
“Everyone in our community is either at risk or can spread the virus to someone who is,” he said. “People are urged to stay home as much as possible and avoid crowded places, confined spaces, and close contact with people not from your household.”
Kelaita said local businesses must require employees and customers to wear face coverings as part of keeping patrons “safe and healthy.”
On the same day, Amador County Public Health confirmed the death of a patient being treated in a local hospital for COVID-19. The patient, a woman in her 60s, was a resident of San Joaquin County. The health agency reported in a press release that, “Although the death occurred in Amador (County), the death will not be reflected in Amador COVID-19 case statistics as the individual did not reside in Amador County.”
The public is reminded to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from people who do not reside in their household; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and wear a covering over your nose and mouth when around others.