While events have been moving at a swift pace during the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics from the Employment Development Department (EDD) shed some light on how Calaveras County has been affected.
The following county data is not seasonally adjusted.
The county’s civilian unemployment rate jumped to 13.3% in April, up from 5.5% in March, an increase of 7.8%.
The towns with the highest estimated unemployment rates were Mokelumne Hill, with 31.8%; Avery, with 25.9%; and Forest Meadows, with 22.4%.
Total jobs declined by 12.6% from March to April, with 1,260 jobs lost.
The leisure and hospitality industry was hardest hit, with 650 jobs lost from March to April, a decline of 41.9%.
In the state as a whole, unemployment and job losses were even higher.
“California’s unemployment rate rose to a record high 15.5% in April as the state’s employers lost 2,344,700 nonfarm payroll jobs,” an EDD press release states. “The unprecedented job losses are like nothing before seen in California history in a current data series that dates back to 1976, and are a direct result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The state’s unemployment rate for April surpassed the 12.3% unemployment rate at the height of the Great Recession in 2010.
“Every one of California’s 11 industry sectors lost jobs in April,” the press release states. “The leisure and hospitality industry posted the largest job loss (-866,200), which was more than double that of trade, transportation, and utilities (-388,700), the state’s second-largest industry sector loss. Mining and logging (-500) posted the smallest job loss.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently released May budget revision forecasts unemployment to peak at 24.5% in the second quarter of 2020 and personal income to decline by about 9% over the course of the year.