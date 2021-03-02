The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
Over 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Calaveras County. Calaveras Public Health is working to ensure that eligible residents and workers have increased access to vaccines. Starting Thursday, March 4, 2021 a new COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Frogtown. Frogtown is located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. Those with appointments must use the Frogtown Road entrance.
The site will be open 10:00AM-3:00PM. Registration is online. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. To register for an appointment go to https://bit.ly/3dZqvDh
Those who do not have internet access can call (209) 419-7314. Additional vaccination clinics will be announced next week.
People with appointments should expect the following:
∙ Arrive to your appointment with a valid form of ID. Please be sure to arrive at your scheduled time (not any earlier). A form of ID will be required at the vaccination site. Valid forms of ID include: CA ID, CA Driver's License, Utility Bill along with ID, etc. ∙ You must be a Calaveras County resident.
∙ You must be 65 years of age and older
∙ This must be your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
∙ If you had COVID-19 in the last 90 days a medical provider note is needed to get the vaccine. Please fax your medical note to Calaveras Public Health 209-754-1709. ∙ A mask covering your nose and mouth is required.
∙ Wear loose clothing to show upper arm.
∙ Do not attend the clinic if you are feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
∙ You may be turned away if you do not meet the requirements (even if you have scheduled an appointment).
While people currently not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine wait their turn, Calaveras Public Health continues to urge the public to assume widespread transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take the recommended prevention measures seriously to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus:
∙ Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you leave home, including public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you.
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid gatherings.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.