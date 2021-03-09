Beginning March 10, indoor dining will be permitted at 25% capacity, indoor gyms can open at 10% capacity and other businesses can reopen with modifications, as Calaveras County has moved into the less-restrictive red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.
Calaveras County spent roughly three months in the most restrictive purple tier as a surge in COVID-19 cases erupted during the holiday season, resulting in at least 26 deaths. However, local case numbers have been approaching the threshold to enter the red tier for several weeks, with 40 active cases reported as of Monday and one COVID-19-related hospitalization.
State data shows Calaveras County is averaging 4.5 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 population and a 2.4% testing positivity rate. More than half of the state remains in the purple tier, with more than seven new cases per day and a positivity rate over 8%.
“Changes to the tier system can occur any day of the week and may occur more than once a week when immediate action is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Counties are required to put into place any sector changes the day following the tier announcement,” a Calaveras County Public Health news release reads. “The goal is to make sure patients can get the access to care they need and prevent hospitals from being overrun. Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its risk level.”
County Health and Human Services Interim Director Sam Leach stated during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting that while he is “excited” that the county is moving forward, residents should avoid becoming complacent with social distancing practices and should continue to stay home if they are feeling sick.
“A reminder that a lot of people have suffered and a lot of people continue to suffer as we incrementally move forward,” Leach said. “Direction is more important than speed… (but) from my perspective, we’re over the hump.”