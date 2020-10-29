Approximately $30,000 is available between now and the end of the year for workers throughout the Mother Lode region that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT) announced Thursday.
The new funding comes as an extension of an $80,000 grant that was awarded in May via the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. That grant, administered by the EDD and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, served 84 customers, according to Kelly Smith, MLJT communications coordinator.
An extension through December of 2020 will allow MLJT to offer up to $800 per person to individuals whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19.
Services include financial assistance with rent, utilities (telephone, internet, electric, gas, water, sewer and garbage), childcare, transportation and equipment necessary to telework, such as computers and software.
“Mother Lode Job Training is excited for this opportunity to help our community. This opportunity won’t last long so please don’t delay,” said Executive Director Dave Thoeny in an Oct. 29 press release.
To learn more about eligibility, contact MLJT’s main office at (209) 533-3396 or visit mljt.org/contact to find the nearest job center in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.
The Calaveras Center is located in San Andreas at 7 Main Street, PO Box 1002, San Andreas, CA 95249, and the phone number for the center is (209) 754-4242.
MLJT is currently offering three grants to assist workers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To view these grants and eligibility, visit mljt.org/covid-eligibility.