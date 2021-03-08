The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
Over 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Calaveras County. Calaveras Public Health is working to ensure that eligible residents and workers have increased access to vaccines. This week Calaveras Public Health will launch the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic using California’s My Turn platform. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated sign up at myturn.ca.gov.
If you’re eligible and vaccine appointments are available through My Turn, you can schedule one. If it’s not your turn yet or appointments are not available, you can register to be notified when you’re eligible or when appointments open up.
The first clinic using the new platform is scheduled this Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Frogtown. Frogtown is located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. Those with appointments must use the Frogtown Road entrance. The clinic will be first dose only.
Vaccinations are available for certain sectors and age groups who live or work in Calaveras County:
∙ If you live in Calaveras County and are 65 or older, bring a photo ID. ∙ If you are a healthcare worker, please bring a set of the following forms of identification when you arrive your appointment:
o Active healthcare worker employee badge with photo or
o Professional license AND a photo ID or
o Payment stub from healthcare provider with your name AND a photo ID ∙ If you belong to a sector that is open to receive vaccination, please bring a set of the following forms of identification when you arrive your appointment: o Recent payment stub with photo ID or
o Work ID/Badge or
o Letter on company letterhead indicating employment.
Healthcare workers and people 65 and older in Tier 1A remain eligible. Tier 1B is also eligible. That tier includes those who work in:
∙ Agriculture and food
∙ Education and childcare
∙ Emergency services
People who do not have an email address or mobile phone should call the CA COVID 19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday 8AM-8PM and Saturday through Sunday. Calaveras Public Health will be adding more appointments as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to expand.
People with appointments should expect the following:
∙ Arrive to your appointment at your scheduled time (not any earlier). ∙ You must prove eligibility (by age or sector)
∙ This must be your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
∙ If you had COVID-19 in the last 90 days a medical provider note is needed to get the vaccine. Please fax your medical note to Calaveras Public Health 209-754-1709. ∙ A mask covering your nose and mouth is required.
∙ Wear loose clothing to show upper arm.
∙ Do not attend the clinic if you are feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
People will be turned away if they do not meet the requirements listed above (even if you have scheduled an appointment).
While people currently not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine wait their turn, Calaveras Public Health continues to urge the public to assume widespread transmission of COVID-19 within our county and take the recommended prevention measures seriously to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus:
∙ Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you leave home, including public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you.
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid gatherings.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.