Over 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Calaveras  County. Calaveras Public Health is working to ensure that eligible residents and workers  have increased access to vaccines. This week Calaveras Public Health will launch the  first COVID-19 vaccination clinic using California’s My Turn platform. To find out if  you’re eligible to be vaccinated sign up at myturn.ca.gov.

If you’re eligible and vaccine appointments are available through My Turn, you can  schedule one. If it’s not your turn yet or appointments are not available, you can register  to be notified when you’re eligible or when appointments open up. 

The first clinic using the new platform is scheduled this Thursday, March 11, 2021 at  Frogtown. Frogtown is located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. Those with  appointments must use the Frogtown Road entrance. The clinic will be first dose only. 

Vaccinations are available for certain sectors and age groups who live or work in  Calaveras County: 

If you live in Calaveras County and are 65 or older, bring a photo ID. If you are a healthcare worker, please bring a set of the following forms of  identification when you arrive your appointment: 

o Active healthcare worker employee badge with photo or 

o Professional license AND a photo ID or 

o Payment stub from healthcare provider with your name AND a photo ID If you belong to a sector that is open to receive vaccination, please bring a set of  the following forms of identification when you arrive your appointment: o Recent payment stub with photo ID or  

o Work ID/Badge or 

o Letter on company letterhead indicating employment.

 

Healthcare workers and people 65 and older in Tier 1A remain eligible. Tier 1B is also  eligible. That tier includes those who work in: 

Agriculture and food 

Education and childcare 

Emergency services 

People who do not have an email address or mobile phone should call the CA COVID 19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday 8AM-8PM and Saturday through  Sunday. Calaveras Public Health will be adding more appointments as COVID-19  vaccination efforts continue to expand. 

People with appointments should expect the following: 

Arrive to your appointment at your scheduled time (not any earlier).  You must prove eligibility (by age or sector) 

This must be your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

If you had COVID-19 in the last 90 days a medical provider note is needed to get the  vaccine. Please fax your medical note to Calaveras Public Health 209-754-1709. A mask covering your nose and mouth is required. 

Wear loose clothing to show upper arm. 

Do not attend the clinic if you are feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19  symptoms. 

People will be turned away if they do not meet the requirements listed above (even if  you have scheduled an appointment). 

While people currently not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine wait their turn, Calaveras  Public Health continues to urge the public to assume widespread transmission of  COVID-19 within our county and take the recommended prevention measures seriously  to protect their family and friends from this pandemic.  

Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus: 

Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you leave home, including public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live  with you. 

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand  sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.  

Stay at least 6 feet away from other people. 

Stay home if you are sick. 

Avoid gatherings. 

 

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed  to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased  risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be  hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety  guidelines.  

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include: 

 

Fever or chills 

Cough 

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue 

Muscle or body aches 

Headache 

New loss of taste or smell Sore throat 

Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea 

 

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek  emergency care immediately: 

 

Trouble breathing 

New confusion or weakness Bluish lips or face 

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest Inability to wake or stay awake

 

To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County  COVID-19 website.  

