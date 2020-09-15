The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 3 new deaths and 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The latest fatalities include 1 female and 2 males all over the age of 65. All 3 deaths stem from the outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. All individuals tested positive for the virus and were unable to recover. HIPAA privacy rules regulate the sharing of protected health information. No additional information is available about these individuals.
“Family and friends of the Calaveras residents who passed away from COVID-19 face a future without their loved one. Our deepest sympathies go out to those currently grieving,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “We must continue our efforts to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable people. It requires everyone to work together from local businesses to each and every individual. Take action to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”
The 7 additional cases being reported include 1 female and 2 males between 18 to 49 years of age, 1 male between 50 to 64 years of age, and 3 females over 65 years of age. There were 3 cases reported in District 1, and Districts 3 and 5 each had 2 cases. There were no cases to report in Districts 2 & 4.
“Calaveras County remains among California Counties where the county risk level is substantial. This means that some indoor business operations are allowed to proceed with specific modifications. People can help Calaveras lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus,” added Dr. Kelaita.
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 279 cases have since recovered while 13 cases remain active. There have been a total of 13 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19.