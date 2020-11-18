111720 COVID19 by the Numbers

The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health. 

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed eleven additional  cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. COVID-19 cases include four females and two males between 18-49 years of age, and three females and two males over the age of  65. There are four cases to report in District 1, one case in District 3, four cases in  District 4, and two cases in District 5. There are no new cases to report in District 2.  

Calaveras Public Health discovered a reporting error among two cases in the bi-weekly  COVID-19 count reported last Friday, November 13. Today’s report provides the revised number of confirmed cases in the County.  

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed  to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased  risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be  hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety  guidelines.  

With the holidays fast approaching, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain  cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is spend time with people in the  same household, gather virtually, or gather outdoors. To keep yourself and your loved  ones safe, follow the Guidelines for Gatherings and tips for a healthier holiday season.  

Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of  infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California  Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends: 

Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.

For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory

No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in  Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building  (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Days and hours of operation are  Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. If you would like to be tested for COVID 19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.  

Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially: 

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 

People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have  COVID-19 

People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare  provider 

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 399 confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Of those cases, 352 cases have since recovered while 26 cases remain active. There  have been a total of 21 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras  County.  

Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons  who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts  may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of  COVID-19 illness.  

Take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best ways to avoid  exposure to COVID-19 are to: 

Stay home if you are sick 

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds  Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others 

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include: 

Fever or chills 

Cough 

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue 

Muscle or body aches 

Headache 

New loss of taste or smell Sore throat 

Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

 

A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these  symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is  considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are  infectious.  

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek  emergency care immediately: 

Trouble breathing 

New confusion or weakness Bluish lips or face 

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest Inability to wake or stay awake

On November 16, 2020, the California Department of Public Health announced  immediate changes to the state’s 4-tier system. The changes come as cases rapidly  rise and COVID-19 becomes more widespread. Changes to the tier system can occur  any day of the week and may occur more than once a week when immediate action is  needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Counties are required to put into place any  sector changes the day following the tier announcement. The goal is to make sure  patients can get the access to care they need and prevent hospitals from being overrun. The change, however, does not alter state guidelines governing school reopenings. As  of Monday, Calaveras County rolled back from yellow (minimal risk level) to orange  (moderate risk level), a more restrictive tier on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system. This  means that some indoor operations will be allowed to be open with modifications.  Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the necessary  steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its  risk level. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and  the county’s latest status. 

Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will  never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card  information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help  contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our  community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown  to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local  medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine. 

To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County  COVID-19 website.  

