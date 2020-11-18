The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed eleven additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. COVID-19 cases include four females and two males between 18-49 years of age, and three females and two males over the age of 65. There are four cases to report in District 1, one case in District 3, four cases in District 4, and two cases in District 5. There are no new cases to report in District 2.
Calaveras Public Health discovered a reporting error among two cases in the bi-weekly COVID-19 count reported last Friday, November 13. Today’s report provides the revised number of confirmed cases in the County.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
With the holidays fast approaching, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is spend time with people in the same household, gather virtually, or gather outdoors. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow the Guidelines for Gatherings and tips for a healthier holiday season.
Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:
∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.
For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Days and hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. If you would like to be tested for COVID 19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 399 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 352 cases have since recovered while 26 cases remain active. There have been a total of 21 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Stay home if you are sick
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household ∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds ∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands ∙ Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
On November 16, 2020, the California Department of Public Health announced immediate changes to the state’s 4-tier system. The changes come as cases rapidly rise and COVID-19 becomes more widespread. Changes to the tier system can occur any day of the week and may occur more than once a week when immediate action is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Counties are required to put into place any sector changes the day following the tier announcement. The goal is to make sure patients can get the access to care they need and prevent hospitals from being overrun. The change, however, does not alter state guidelines governing school reopenings. As of Monday, Calaveras County rolled back from yellow (minimal risk level) to orange (moderate risk level), a more restrictive tier on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system. This means that some indoor operations will be allowed to be open with modifications. Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its risk level. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and the county’s latest status.
Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.