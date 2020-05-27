The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the work of all local nonprofits, including the Calaveras Arts Council (CAC).
But even though CAC has had to cancel several events, the organization has been adapting to the shelter-in-place order, and local residents have been pitching in to help.
“The Calaveras Arts Council provides a variety of the arts for citizens and visitors alike,” Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro said. “We are really big on supporting arts education in the schools.”
Recently, the board of directors met on Zoom and, after much discussion, unanimously decided to cancel CAC’s summer concert series, Music in the Parks.
“There’s no way,” Mazzaferro said. “Think about the park in Moke Hill or the one in Murphys. What we love about them is that they’re charming, and they’re small, and you cluster together with your friends. There’s no way to keep people safe.”
The bands had already been lined up, and all of the contracts sent out, Mazzaferro said.
“I wrote to them and told them we’re canceling this summer, but we would be happy to guarantee them – COVID notwithstanding – the same venue, the same date, the same gig, next summer if they’re interested,” she said. “They all wrote back and said, ‘Sign us up.’”
CAC also had to cancel the last two of it’s four annual Ovations performances, as well as Ride and Walk 4 Art, its main fundraiser for supporting arts education in the schools. While the council offered refunds to those who had already signed up, they were met with a pleasant surprise.
“People were so kind,” Mazzaferro said. “We got very few requests for refunds on both programs. They’d write in and say, ‘Keep the money for Ovations,’ or, ‘Keep the money for the schools.’”
However, CAC still fell short of its fundraising goal for its arts education program. The council held an online fundraiser on GivingTuesday, and took in over $500.
“I just sat here and cried,” Mazzaferro said. “I don’t know why I’m surprised, because that’s so typical of Calaveras County. All of us are stretched, all of us are struggling, but we were very honored, very humbled by that. I’m very grateful for the public trust.”
Like other county organizations, CAC has been adapting to changed circumstances. After postponing the annual ArtSpirit show, the council put together an online gallery of the art of local high school students. CAC is also working on organizing virtual art shows to help local artists sell their work, and plans on organizing live-stream concerts on Wednesday nights, when Music in the Parks would usually take place.
“We may not be in the gallery, but we’re not sitting still,” Mazzaferro said. “It’s a tough time for all of us, and it’s a really tough time for artists across the board, from artists to musicians to writers.”
Mazzaferro said that nonprofits across the county have been impacted by COVID-19.
“It’s very tough all over. We’re going to lose so many things this year,” she said. “What will be really hard is when the lights start coming on, all of the nonprofits are going to be looking to the same businesses that we’ve always looked to for all these years. But these businesses have been so impacted, and they’re losing money, and struggling to stay open. That’s going to be a huge challenge, the likes of which I don’t think we’ve ever seen.”
Mazzaferro said that Calaveras County is a good place to weather difficult times.
“We are incredibly grateful to our supporters, to our members, to the people who are sending us donations,” she said. “If ever there was a place to ride something like this out, Calaveras County is the place you want to ride it out.”