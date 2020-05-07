Though many county residents are facing severe financial hardships due to efforts to curb COVID-19, unprecedented levels of economic relief have also become available.
Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT) recently received funds to provide support services to workers affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“MLJT has been awarded a $135,000 grant to establish services that will support workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release states. “Funding was provided in accordance with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and administered by the Economic Development Department and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.”
Successful applicants can receive up to $800 in reimbursement for a wide variety of expenses.
“Funding from the grant will help deliver support services to individuals whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 by providing up to $800 per individual for financial assistance with housing, utilities, childcare, transportation and equipment necessary to telework, such as computers and internet,” the press release states.
MLJT Executive Director Dave Thoeny said the organization plans on serving between 200 and 300 people with the grant money, all of which will directly go to area residents. The entire process can be completed remotely.
“We’re trying to bring in as many of these grants as we can,” Thoeny said. “We have three more COVID-19 grants coming in next week.”
Those interested in applying can contact MLJT by phone at 588-1150 or online at mljt.org/contact. MLJT’s four job centers in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne counties are currently closed to in-person services.
“MLJT is committed to helping our community recover from this health and economic crisis,” Thoeny said. “We will use this investment to provide rent and utility assistance for individuals impacted by COVID-19 and help stabilize their lives until they can return to work.”
Since 1983, MLJT has provided local job seekers and employers with a variety of no-cost services in order to assist workers in achieving a family-sustaining wage and provide employers with skilled workers.