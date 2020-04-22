A 40-year-old felon who was released under California’s emergency $0 bail rule has allegedly been stalking a teenaged girl in Angels Camp and fondling himself publicly at her place of work.
On Saturday, the man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in an unrelated incident that occurred outside of the Angels Camp Taco Bell but was again released under the same policy, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The suspect, Jeremy Costa, is one of 19 inmates who were released from the Calaveras County Jail on April 13 due to the $0 bail rule. In early April, the Judicial Council of California adopted the temporary emergency rule as part of a plan to combat the potential spreading of the novel coronavirus within the state’s jail population.
Before his initial $0 bail release, Costa was awaiting trial in the Calaveras County Jail for charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license in February.
Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, along with the California State Sheriffs’ Association, has voiced his opposition to the $0 bail rule, warning the public of the dangers of releasing misdemeanor offenders and some nonviolent felony offenders.
“It does not release violent felony offenders per the California Penal Code, however, in the eyes of a reasonable person, like you and I, some of our chronic offenders of the law can be viewed as violent,” DiBasilio stated in a public announcement on April 14.
Kim Paulden, the mother of the 16-year-old girl who was allegedly harassed by Costa while she was working at Save Mart, has also spoken out against the policy. She says her family is plagued by a constant fear that the behavior might escalate, causing her daughter to suffer through sleepless nights.
“She’s afraid he’s going to walk in and shoot her,” Paulden told the Enterprise. “This isn’t safe for anyone if he’s not there mentally. It’s just a matter of time.”
After several days of Costa reportedly following the girl at work and touching himself inappropriately in front of her, Paulden’s husband filed a report with the Angels Camp Police Department on April 17.
That same day, officers tracked down the suspect on Murphys Grade Road, near Bret Harte High School, Paulden said—unnervingly close to her home. Although he was not arrested, Paulden said that officers went “above and beyond,” patrolling around her neighborhood to monitor the situation.
According to Angels Camp Chief of Police Scott Ellis, the reported incident on April 17 did not meet the criteria for the crime of stalking, though the report was sent to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office for review and the potential filing of charges.
The following day, Costa was arrested for indecent exposure outside of Taco Bell in Angels Camp. He was released without bail within 24 hours and reportedly spotted near Treats in San Andreas by wary residents on Sunday.
“Law enforcement throughout the state is in a very difficult position in dealing with repeat offenders with the $0 bail set for most crimes by the Judicial Council and are working collaboratively on how to address repeat offenders, especially when dealing with misdemeanor offenses or those who really need to spend time behind bars for public safety,” Ellis stated on Wednesday. “As of now, we are currently still booking persons arrested for most crimes and releasing them into the custody of the (Sheriff’s Office) jail. From there, the jail has their own policies and release requirements as set by the Judicial Council.”
Over the past week, Paulden says she has received messages from at least three other locals stating that Costa has followed them and made them uncomfortable. Her post on Facebook warning others to look out for the man has garnered widespread public interest and some “pretty bold” comments. She says she is not only worried for her daughter’s safety, but also for Costa, who she believes needs mental help.
“Obviously, I don’t want people to take stuff into their own hands and try to hurt this guy,” Paulden said. “If this guy’s out, how many others are out there? This $0 bail is something that is dangerous.”
Paulden is not alone in her worry.
“We are very concerned about the impact to public safety with the new $0 bail rule, not only with respect to the defendants who were released early but also for any future arrests,” Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook told the Enterprise. “There are very few exceptions to the new $0 bail rule. Under the new $0 bail rule, crimes such as child abuse and resisting arrest are now entitled to $0 bail. What this means is that there is no way to hold the person arrested, unless a judge says otherwise.”
Among the thousands of inmates who have been released across the state are a woman in Stanislaus County who reportedly burglarized a home two days after her release and a repeat felony child abuse suspect in San Bernardino County.
Within Calaveras County, Costa has faced 28 criminal cases dating back to 2001 and has served time in jail for drug-related offenses and felony possession of a dangerous weapon.