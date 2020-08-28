The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, August 28, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The additional cases include 3 females and 2 males between 18 to 49 years of age, 2 males between 50-64 years of age, and 2 females and 4 males over 65 years of age. There were 10 cases reported in District 1, 1 case reported in District 2, and 2 cases in District 5. There were no cases to report in Districts 3 and 4.
Of the 13 reported cases, 7 cases are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. An investigation continues between Calaveras Public Health epidemiology staff and Avalon infection control representatives to determine the extent of the outbreak and other residents or staff that may have been infected.
“As the air quality improves and people go out, please remember the importance of taking all the steps we know work to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If we continue to take this seriously and remain vigilant we can turn this around,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 203 cases have since recovered while 31 cases remain active. There have been a total of two deaths related to COVID-19 in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Governor Newsom unveiled today that the Blueprint for a Safer Economy will replace the County Data Monitoring List for determining what business can or cannot open in California. Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its rate of new cases and positivity.
At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least 3 weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. The tiers are: purple (widespread), substantial (red), moderate (orange), and minimal (yellow). Calaveras County is currently in the substantial (red) tier, which means that starting Monday August 31, 2020, some non-essential indoor business operations will be open and some will be closed.
For more information about what will be open and how, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy
Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to: Stay home if you are sick
Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea Trouble breathing New confusion or weakness Bluish lips or face Persistent pain or pressure in the chest Inability to wake or stay awake
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is available to those age 3 and older. People are highly encouraged to register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634-1123. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.