A second death due to complications related to COVID-19 in the county has been reported by Calaveras Public.
In a press release issued by the Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency, it was reported on Aug. 21 that a woman between the age of 50 to 64 years old died due to COVID-19. Though the woman died in a hospital outside of Calaveras County, it is attributed to the area’s total death since she was a resident.
The same release reported there were 16 new cases reported. According to the release:
“The additional cases include one female and one male between 0 to 17 years of age, seven females and two males between 18 to 49 years of age, three females and two males between 50 to 64 years of age. There were nine cases reported in District 1, four cases in District 2, and three cases in District 5. There are no cases to report from Districts 3 and 4.”
According to Health and Human Services, there is also an investigation underway into a reported outbreak at Avalon Health Care in San Andreas. Calaveras Public Health epidemiology staff and infection control representatives at Avalon are working together to determine the extent of the outbreak and seeing if other residents or staff have been infected with COVID-19.
“We are thinking of the family and community who are grieving a loved one who passed away from COVID-19,” said County Health Officer, Dean Kelaita, MD, in the press release. “We must remain vigilant and continue to take actions that protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”
Kelaita went on to say that people must commit to doing the things that work to prevent the spread such as social distancing, wearing a face covering, being tested, washing hands often, staying home when sick, and avoiding gatherings where physical distancing and masking are not being followed.
Public Health warned that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to it.
So far, the agency has reported 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 168 have recovered and 27 remain active. There have been two reported deaths for Calaveras County.
No-cost testing is available for those wanting to be tested for COVID-19. The testing site, located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for ages 3 and up.
Registration is available online by clicking here, or call (888) 634-1123.
For more information and resources related to COVID-19, visit the county website by clicking here.