The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health. 

Covid

On Friday, October 2, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed two new cases of  COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The cases include two females between 18 to 49 years. Districts 1 and 3 each had one case to report. There are no new cases being  reported in Districts 2, 4 and 5.  

“We’ve seen a drop in the number of coronavirus tests conducted at the testing site in  Angels Camp which has prompted its move to Tuolumne County in November. Testing  is a key step in fighting community spread and moving forward, especially as schools  and more businesses reopen, flu season rolls in, and the cooler weather drives people  indoors,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “We must make sure  that every person and business do their part and take preventive actions to slow the  spread of COVID-19. Our progress could be hindered if the new re-openings result in  more community spread. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested,  wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings especially where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.” 

Calaveras Public Health urges the public to consider getting tested, especially: People who have symptoms of COVID-19 

People who have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare  provider 

Calaveras Public Health invites the public to a no-cost drive thru flu clinic on October  15th from 9AM-4PM at Calaveras High School. The clinic is for those 10 years of age  and older. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine to  those under 10 years of age. The event is a collaboration between Calaveras Public  Health and Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center.

“As COVID-19 continues and we head into flu season we encourage everyone to  protect themselves from the flu by getting the flu vaccine. It’s likely that flu viruses and  COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Getting a flu vaccine this year is more  important than ever as we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. While getting a flu vaccine will  not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization,  and death. It can save healthcare resources to help take care of patients with COVID 19,” stated Dr. Kelaita.  

This week Calaveras County moved to a moderate county risk level on the state’s 4-tier  COVID-19 system. Calaveras Public Health urges people to help the county lower its  risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus. Visit Blueprint for a  Safer Economyto find specific business information and the county’s latest status. 

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Of those cases, 300 cases have since recovered while 10 cases remain active. There  have been a total of 14 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras  County. 

Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any  possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive  individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and  monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.  

Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people  are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be  hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe  illness and death from COVID-19. 

The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to: 

Stay home if you are sick 

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

  Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others 

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these  symptoms may have COVID-19:

Cough 

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue 

Muscle or body aches 

Headache 

New loss of taste or smell Sore throat 

Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea 

 

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek  emergency care immediately: 

 

Trouble breathing 

New confusion or weakness Bluish lips or face 

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest Inability to wake or stay awake

 

No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The  OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is  open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is available to those age 3  and older. Walk-in are accepted. During the first week of November the COVID-19  testing site is moving to Tuolumne County. The state testing site which is shared with  Tuolumne County will be located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The hours  of operation will remain the same with appointments and testing starting on November  3rd. People can register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634- 1123. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras  County COVID-19 website.  

 

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.