The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, October 2, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The cases include two females between 18 to 49 years. Districts 1 and 3 each had one case to report. There are no new cases being reported in Districts 2, 4 and 5.
“We’ve seen a drop in the number of coronavirus tests conducted at the testing site in Angels Camp which has prompted its move to Tuolumne County in November. Testing is a key step in fighting community spread and moving forward, especially as schools and more businesses reopen, flu season rolls in, and the cooler weather drives people indoors,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “We must make sure that every person and business do their part and take preventive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our progress could be hindered if the new re-openings result in more community spread. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings especially where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”
Calaveras Public Health urges the public to consider getting tested, especially: ∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 ∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
Calaveras Public Health invites the public to a no-cost drive thru flu clinic on October 15th from 9AM-4PM at Calaveras High School. The clinic is for those 10 years of age and older. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine to those under 10 years of age. The event is a collaboration between Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center.
“As COVID-19 continues and we head into flu season we encourage everyone to protect themselves from the flu by getting the flu vaccine. It’s likely that flu viruses and COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever as we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. It can save healthcare resources to help take care of patients with COVID 19,” stated Dr. Kelaita.
This week Calaveras County moved to a moderate county risk level on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system. Calaveras Public Health urges people to help the county lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economyto find specific business information and the county’s latest status.
To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 300 cases have since recovered while 10 cases remain active. There have been a total of 14 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19.
The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
∙ Stay home if you are sick
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
∙ Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is available to those age 3 and older. Walk-in are accepted. During the first week of November the COVID-19 testing site is moving to Tuolumne County. The state testing site which is shared with Tuolumne County will be located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The hours of operation will remain the same with appointments and testing starting on November 3rd. People can register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634- 1123. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.