After six weeks of quarantining to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, outdoor recreation activities can now continue in Calaveras County, but with strict social distancing limitations.
The revisions to the county’s public health order permit hiking, jogging, hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, horseback riding and all-terrain vehicle use, County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita told the county board of supervisors and Angels Camp City Council in a joint meeting Tuesday.
Residents may use outdoor parks, but must stay six feet apart. Children’s play equipment is off-limits.
Parking in parking lots designated for these activities, such as boat docks and trailheads, will be allowed so long as people are not congregating.
Kelaita emphasized that the order doesn’t change any designations of essential and non-essential businesses and activities.
Auxiliary businesses that service outdoor activities, such as kayak rental companies or fishing stores, for instance, are still considered non-essential under the governor’s order, and will not be reopened at this time.
The state is weeks away from “meaningful modifications” to the statewide stay-at-home order issued in late March, according to Kelaita.
Enhanced testing and contact tracing are the most critical needs for getting businesses reopened, he said.
The state is aiming to increase testing capacity to 60,000 to 80,000 tests per day, and is working with local health departments to create an “army” of staff to do contact tracing for those exposed to someone with COVID-19, Kelaita said.
California has reported more than 46,000 COVID-19 cases – at least 5,000 of which have been healthcare workers – and 1,884 deaths as of Wednesday. Calaveras County is reporting 13 cases, with no deaths, Kelaita reported, adding that the county has done 400 tests to date.
The local health care system is prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients, with adequate numbers of personal protective equipment, Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators, he said.
Being part of the state’s Region 4 Emergency Medical Services area, the county also has access to a 400-bed medical facility in Sacramento devoted to caring for COVID-19 patients.
Over the past six weeks, Calaveras County has “successfully flattened the curve,” protected senior residents, helped healthcare workers and saved lives, Kelaita said.
“But the coronavirus isn’t through with us yet,” Kelaita said. “I want to see our economy and society open up, but it should be opened deliberately bit by bit and informed by science. The last thing any of us wants to see is a resurgence of disease activity and an undoing of everything we’ve built to protect the health of this community.”
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway asked whether there was any “wiggle room” for helping local businesses get back to work, which other supervisors and council members reflected in their questioning as well.
Council Member Linda Hermann asked if a local business owner in downtown Angels Camp could reopen with strict precautions, such as only allowing one person at a time in to shop. District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills inquired about when short-term rentals could be opening again.
Kelaita’s responses, generally, reiterated that businesses that have been deemed “non-essential” by the state are still not allowed to open at this time.