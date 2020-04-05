Forest Service closes more roads, extends seasonal road closures to combat coronavirus

The Stanislaus National Forest announced Sunday that it’s extending seasonal road closures and closing seven additional roads and high use-areas through April 30. Visitors who violate the order could be fined up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, in jail for up to six months, or both.
The latest order, aligning with federal, state and local guidance for social distancing to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, follows a March 26 order that closed developed recreation sites.
Although many trails in the general forest area will remain open, visitors are “urged to respect Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-in-place executive order and recreate locally,” according to a Forest Service press release.
Overnight camping will not be allowed while the Shelter-in-Place order is in effect.
That’s a precautionary safety measure in the event that a camper were to become injured or ill in a remote location.
Since COVID-19 will strain medical and law enforcement resources, local search and rescue efforts could be delayed in that scenario, according to the Forest Service.
“We realize how important the Stanislaus National Forest is to the public, but to protect our visitors, employees and our local communities, we must take steps to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection,” said Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor in the press release. “Typically, the forest and local counties welcome visitors, as tourism is the economic driver for the local area. With COVID-19, however, we join our local partners in their concern regarding the potential for a large outbreak of COVID-19 and our ability to successfully respond as rural communities.”
The Forest Service may temporarily close additional recreation areas that attract large crowds in the future.
“Please keep health, safety and the environment in mind when visiting National Forests,” the release reads. “Your personal responsibility is critical to ensuring public safety and preventing further restrictions. We ask that you consider whether your personal participation in outdoor recreation at this time would pose an unnecessary risk to others as we all work together to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
In a phone interview Sunday, District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway thanked the Forest Service for closing forest roads and their adjacent trails. She urged county residents to stay home.
“I thank the Forest Service for closing off roads,” Callaway said. “Tourism and recreation is a big part of the economy for Calaveras and other rural areas but this is not the time for that … Stay at home. All of us have a responsibility of keeping our six feet distance, washing our hands, wearing masks and not going on Forest Service roads and trails.”
View a copy of Forest Order STF-16-2020-01 and the accompanying map.
View the list of seasonal roads covered by the extension.
For additional clarification, view these roads on the STF Motorized Visitor Use Maps.
In addition to these seasonal roads, Stanislaus National Forest announced the following roads will be closed through April 30:
-01N01 Buchanan Mine
-01N04 Cottonwood Road
-01N07 Cherry Lake Road
-01N10 Lumsden Road
-04N80Y Candy Rock Road
-05N02 Beardsley Road
-05N13X Highway 108 Snow Park