Two women, one in her 40s and the other in her 60s, have recently died from a COVID-19-related illness, Calaveras County’s health department reported on Wednesday.
The two recent deaths bring the total Covid death toll to 63 in Calaveras County, a community of about 46,000.
Current county data also shows nine Covid patients hospitalized, an increase of three from Tuesday.
“There are no words to describe the overload hitting our health systems at this time," county Health and Human Services Agency director Coril Allen said on Wednesday. “I urge us to come together in a way that can build community, strength, and a network of support. This may be a time to launch a kindness campaign and to consider the critical work being done by our medical providers, school nurses, Public Health staff and hospital staff day in and day out, who have been tirelessly dedicated to preventing this very spread for 18 months without break.”
Calaveras County remains the sixteenth least-vaccinated county in California, tied with Amador County, with a fully-vaccinated rate of 42.5%
Last week, the county’s only hospital reported that it was nearing capacity with 17 total inpatients, seven of whom were Covid-positive, and one was on a ventilator.
Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) has eight total ventilators.
MTMC President/CEO Doug Archer said that staff were “wiped out” from almost two years of responding to the pandemic.