The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has asked locals to be on the lookout for Billy Gene Stone, 70, who was last seen Tuesday evening.
Stone is believed to have left later Tuesday night in his blue pickup truck. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
He is described as a 5’9”, 250-pound white man with green eyes, long, wavy brown hair and a beard. He drives a dark blue 1988 Toyota two-door pickup truck. The license plate reads 3N51579, and the truck has oxidized paint, dents on the hood, a two-inch rear lift and a Harley Davidson sticker on the back.
Stone has a speech impediment due to a minor stroke. He also suffers from minor learning disabilities, a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, carpal tunnel syndrome and degenerative arthritis in his left wrist.
Anyone who has come into contact with Stone or knows of his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 754-6500.