After more than 40 days under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, some California counties are pushing to reopen, regardless of the governor’s directive.
On Friday, Modoc County became the first to defy Newsom’s March 19 order by allowing churches, businesses and schools to resume all activities, as long as people remain six feet apart.
The rural Northern California county of under 9,000 people is one of four that have reported zero confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Sutter and El Dorado counties, low infection rates have spurred local authorities to request that the governor allow rural areas to reopen sooner than urban ones.
“We’d like the governor to know that we expect to be treated somewhat differently than Los Angeles and San Francisco since they are in a little different situation than we are,” Sutter County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Sullenger told KOVR-TV in Sacramento, quoted in a Los Angeles Times article.
In El Dorado County, a café opened for dine-in customers Friday morning, while the local sheriff's office stated that they don't intend to enforce the state-mandated business closures, the Mountain Democrat reported.
However, Calaveras County has held firm in its adherence to the governor’s directive, even as protestors took to the streets of Valley Springs last weekend demanding that local businesses be permitted to reopen.
Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, told the Enterprise on Wednesday that he cannot speak for the actions of other counties, but he does not interpret a lot of “wiggle room” within the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“Legally, all the counties are subject to the governor’s executive order,” Kelaita said. “I’m in favor of reopening Calaveras County, but that needs to happen in a very controlled fashion. It needs to be informed by science and medicine. The last thing anyone needs to see is a relaxation of those measures and then have a flare-up of COVID-19. That would be very counterproductive.”
Kelaita has also stated that testing and tracking capabilities should improve before the county reopens. As of Wednesday, less than 1% of the county’s population has been tested, yielding 13 confirmed cases.
According to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Merita Callaway, the board is required to follow and facilitate the directives of the county health officer. Yet Callaway said the increasing pressure from her constituents to reopen businesses has not fallen on deaf ears.
“I do believe that the health officers should be given more latitude to allow businesses to reopen with certain protocols in certain areas,” Callaway told the Enterprise on Friday. “The other side of the coin is when we start opening things up, we are, in essence, opening things up to visitors. Are we ready to accept visitors?”
Earlier this week, the county allowed outdoor recreational areas including golf courses, lakes and trails to reopen under Newsom’s recent modifications to the stay-at-home order.
On Friday, the governor announced that additional “serious modifications,” specifically in the sectors of hospitality, retail and restaurants, are a matter of days—not weeks—away.
He stated that a decline in hospitalizations and cases under investigation over the last 24 hours, as well as an increase in availability of testing and protective equipment, have been hopeful signs that the statewide directive may soon be relaxed.
Increased testing availability and preparedness for future COVID-19 surges are benchmarks in Newsom’s six indicators for reopening the state, which also include better tracking capabilities and the formulation of social distancing protocol once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Newsom addressed the deficit in testing availability in rural California on Friday, stating that “testing deserts” had been identified, and that 42 additional testing sites would be assembled by Monday to address the needs of rural and inner-city populations.
“I deeply understand the rural differentiation,” Newsom said. “We are engaging with local rural health directors. We hear you.”
He noted as a point of caution that some of the communities petitioning to “turn on the light switch and go back to the way things were” have also reported testing shortages.
Newsom urged Californians to “avoid the temptation to congregate” and anticipate “constructive announcements” coming next week.
Kelaita told the Enterprise on Friday that Public Health has requested a testing site in Calaveras County but has not yet been notified as to when or if that will happen.