The following press release was issued by Calaveras Public Health.
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 35 additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 677 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 555 cases have since recovered while 100 cases remain active. There have been a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
The Regional Stay at Home Order remains in effect. Calaveras County is grouped with 11 other counties which include: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne. Calaveras is currently subject to the requirements of the Regional Stay at Home Order given that the regional ICU bed capacity remains below 15%.
The Regional Stay at Home Order urges Californians to stay at home as much as possible to limit the mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. It allows access to (and travel for) critical services and allows outdoor activities to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health. The order will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial 3-week period.
On December 14, the Governor announced the arrival of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California. Calaveras Public Health has been working with state and local partners to begin distributing the vaccine when it arrives. The vaccine will be administered in phases by prioritizing groups by risk and level of exposure. Initial doses will go to front-line health care workers and vulnerable members in long-term care settings with broader distribution happening in months. While this is hopeful news to people, the best thing everyone can do right now is to stay home as much as possible and only go out for work, exercise, or for essential services. Calaveras Public Health understands that some people may be nervous about the COVID-19 vaccine — this is reasonable. Researchers have been working tirelessly to develop and test the vaccine. They have shared data, held hearings, and paused trials when it was important to slow down. Vaccine makers have made sure to complete all phases of testing before making the vaccine available to the public. This has given us the confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines as they become another critical tool in our toolbox to slow the spread of COVID-19 and helping our communities move forward. As we head into the winter holidays we are reminded of how important our friends, family members, and our community are. People have sacrificed so much this year to keep others safe. Calaveras Public Health advises people to keep up-to-date on vaccinations – including the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
During the holidays, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:
∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.
For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. The OptumServe site is now open 7 days a week. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. Additional COVID-19 test sites can be found on the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The virus is spreading in the community. Stay safe by taking some simple precautions. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth in public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you, including close friends and family.
∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid crowds
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.