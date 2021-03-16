Individuals over the age of 16 with medical conditions that may put them at higher risk of serious illness or death due to COVID-19 can now get vaccinated in Calaveras County.
With a “solid” inventory of the COVID-19 vaccine, regular vaccination clinics at Frogtown in Angels Camp and a more streamlined scheduling process now in effect through the state’s My Turn website, the county is able to begin vaccinating individuals beyond phases 1A and 1B of the state’s rollout plan, county Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach announced during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
He encouraged those who are at a higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness due to significant medical conditions, disabilities, living spaces or work environments to sign up with the My Turn website to see if they currently are eligible for a vaccine.
“We have vaccines to give,” said Leach, who added that there are vaccination appointments available this week at Frogtown.
Eligible medical conditions under state guidance include but are not limited to cancer, Down syndrome, pregnancy, heart conditions, severe obesity, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney and pulmonary diseases.
Calaveras County has averaged about 2,000 COVID-19 doses administered weekly for the past month, Leach said, and an additional 2,270 doses were received by the county last week through the state’s third-party administrator, Blue Shield. To date, more than 14,600 doses have been administered within the county.
According to Mark Twain Medical Center, Dignity Health (MTMC) CEO and President Doug Archer, Calaveras County has been moving through the vaccine schedule with relative ease compared to some other counties, due to an early partnership between the hospital and the county’s health department.
MTMC continues to vaccinate residents over the age of 65 and averages roughly 450 doses administered weekly, though demand has slowed, Archer said.
Currently, there are nine confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County and one active hospitalization.
County Public Health has announced one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the total count to 50. No additional information regarding the recent death has been released at this time.