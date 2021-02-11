Those seeking COVID-19 vaccines have more options.
CVS in Angels Camp is now administering COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and people over the age of 65. The CVS website shows availability for appointments on Feb. 14 and 15.
“CVS Health is partnering with several local state and federal programs to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible populations. Appointments will be available as we receive vaccines from these programs,” the website reads.
First and/or second doses of the vaccine are offered at no cost.
The CVS branch in Valley Springs is not yet listed as a COVID-19 vaccine provider, but the Sonora branch had appointment availability as of Thursday morning.
Individuals over the age of 65 can now book an appointment exclusively via the CVS website at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine, or at Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas.
However, given that the waiting list for the vaccine at the hospital has more than 4,000 eligible residents, it’s hoped that the availability of the vaccine at some CVS branches will alleviate some of the demand on local providers.
Calaveras County Public Health is continuing to vaccinate other eligible groups including childcare workers, teachers and first responders by contacting them directly.