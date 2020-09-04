The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, September 4, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The additional cases include 1 female between 18 to 49 years of age, 4 females and 2 males between 50-64 years of age, and 3 females and 6 males over 65 years of age. There were 9 cases reported in District 1, 1 case in District 2, 2 cases in District 4, and 4 cases in District 5. There were no cases to report in District 3.
Of the 16 reported cases, 5 cases are linked to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas. Enhanced testing of all residents and staff continues as Avalon infection control staff work closely with Calaveras Public Health in consultation with the California Department of Public Health to control the outbreak. Disease surveillance and prompt identification of any new cases is ongoing.
Earlier this week Avalon Health Care San Andreas reported that 5 COVID-19 positive residents passed away. Calaveras Public Health undertakes a thorough and formal review of any death to ensure accurate and official information is reported to the public. Any deaths suspected of being from COVID-19 are not shared with the public until Calaveras Public Health has received an official cause of death from a physician, coroner, or other official. This helps prevent any errors in reporting. Once a death is confirmed it will be added to our biweekly COVID-19 numbers shared with the public. Calaveras Public Health is not reporting any additional deaths in the current reporting period.
“I want to thank all of the local businesses and workplaces who are following the state’s protocols for reopening. There is significant concern that a lack of continued social distancing and face covering use during this Labor Day weekend could result in further outbreaks. Remember that being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you at risk for COVID-19. It’s important to find ways to celebrate the holiday while protecting yourself, your family, or your community from the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 273 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 233 cases have since recovered while 38 cases remain active. There have been a total of two deaths related to COVID-19 in Calaveras County. Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Last week, Governor Newsom unveiled California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This new tiered system replaced the former County Data Monitoring List. Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its rate of new cases and positivity. At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least 3 weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier. The tiers are: purple (widespread), substantial (red), moderate (orange), and minimal (yellow). Calaveras County is currently in the substantial (red) tier. Having commenced on Monday August 31, 2020, some non-essential indoor business operations will be open and some will be closed. For more information about what will be open and how visit the Blueprint for a Safer Economy website. Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is available to those age 3 and older. People are highly encouraged to register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634-1123. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.