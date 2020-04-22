In the coming months, some non-essential businesses may potentially be opening again, but “things won’t look exactly the way we’re used to,” Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita told the county Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there were 30,978 positive COVID-19 cases reported across California with 1,200 deaths, and 12 reported cases in Calaveras County with no deaths, Kelaita said in the meeting.
That includes three cases that were reported in the past week, one in an adult male in Valley Springs, and the other two in one household in West Point.
Statewide and local social distancing measures have been effective, according to Kelaita.
“The sacrifice on the part of the public in suspending group activities, non-essential business and travel – basically sheltering in place over the last four weeks have significantly blunted the impact of COVID-19 epidemic,” he said. The county is successfully flattening the curve, delaying new cases, and sparing the health care system, Kelaita added. “I’m really proud of the job our county residents have been doing.”
Kelaita said Mark Twain Medical Center and the county’s healthcare system have not been overrun, and hospital surge plans are in place to increase bed capacity, the number of Intensive Care Unit beds, ventilator capacity, and to open a care site at Calaveras High School in San Andreas with 30 alternative beds.
Kelaita gave supervisors his predictions for what a realistic timeline for reopening non-essential businesses could look like, all of which would be contingent on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order being rescinded.
By late April to the middle of May, Kelaita suspects that the number of new COVID-19 cases will continue to be flattening and the relaxing of community mitigation activities will depend on the outbreak remaining stable and transmission of the disease being controlled.
By early May, outdoor activities, such as golfing, recreating in parks and hiking may be allowed again, assuming they’re in adherence with strict social distancing guidelines.
The stay-at-home order will likely persist through the end of May into mid-June. Antibody testing should be available around that time to identify those with immunity and allow them to return to work, but businesses would still be encouraged to telecommute, Kelaita added.
Restaurants and stores could reopen sometime between mid-June to early July, with limits on the numbers of staff, among other social distancing measures.
Kids could be back in school in the fall with social distancing measures in place, but it will be on a case-by-case basis, with the appropriate protocols in place should there be another outbreak. Widespread district closures are still on the table.
There likely won’t be a vaccine available for the next 12 to 18 months, and uncertainty remains over the coronavirus’ susceptibility to warmer weather.
With that in mind, Kelaita warned that a second wave could hit in October and November if the county relaxes its social distancing restrictions “too aggressively,” which could “undo all the work we’ve done to this point.”
Most of the supervisors were generally appreciative of Kelaita’s update.
In response to District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi asking what the board can do to help, Kelaita asked that they continue to express to constituents the reasoning behind the social distancing mandates.
“It’s a process getting life back to normal again,” Kelaita said. “The more your constituents can understand that, the less frustration there could be as the weather gets warmer and they want to do the things they’ve become accustomed to doing in life.”
District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills questioned whether the county was taking too “draconian” of an approach, since no locals have died from COVID-19.
He was particularly concerned with the county not allowing people to do social activities that help with their mental and physical states, in reference to golfing.
Although social distancing measures issued by the state “may seem draconian,” they’ve been working, Kelaita reiterated in his response.
“I understand the potential hardship that these efforts are exacting on the population, however my job is to give you the medical and scientific guidance to protect the health of our community, and I think if we take our foot off the throttle too soon we’re going to start to see those disease occurrences and overloading of the hospital system that we’ve been worried about all this time,” he said.
The board also approved a two-item consent agenda.
The first item awarded nearly $203,000 for homeless housing, assistance and prevention to be accepted and administered through the Sierra Continuum of Care.
$71,131 of that funding was allocated to Sierra Hope, a local nonprofit organization, for delivering services to eligible community members who lack stable housing in relation to COVID-19.
That includes emergency motel costs, procurement and delivery of food during isolation, housing navigation, housing-focused case management, rental assistance, and other housing related costs.