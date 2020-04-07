A 48-year-old local man was arrested after several hours spent evading law enforcement inside a Murphys residence and exchanging gunfire with deputies who had responded to an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday evening.
Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic violence incident on the 4000 block of El Camino Casale Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a Sheriff’s Office news release states. Upon arrival, deputies saw a man armed with a shotgun inside the home.
A perimeter was set up and deputies made contact with the man, Alexander Koorkoff, of Murphys. A woman reportedly exited the home with Koorkoff’s weapon aimed at her.
Additional units responded to the scene including the Angels Camp Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, a SWAT team and crisis negotiation teams from the Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple attempts were made to convince Koorkoff to surrender via phone communication, the Sheriff’s Office reports. However, the suspect threatened to shoot law enforcement if they did not leave and repeatedly hung up the phone.
Negotiations continued into the night, resulting in more threats and refusals to surrender from Koorkoff, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After several hours, the SWAT team utilized “less-than-lethal” weapons in an effort to subdue the suspect.
Koorkoff reportedly fired multiple shotgun rounds at law enforcement officers from inside the home and deputies returned fire. He then exited the residence through the garage with his hands up, yet continued to refuse to comply with orders, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect reportedly then lifted his shirt to expose a handgun and made “sudden and quick” movements toward his gun, while asking officers to shoot him. Deputies fired less-than-lethal rounds at Koorkoff, striking him as he retreated back into the residence.
The SWAT team made additional less-than-lethal efforts to take Koorkoff into custody and telephone communication was re-established. Eventually, the suspect exited the home through the front door and was arrested after a brief struggle.
Koorkoff was transported to a nearby hospital where he remained for several days due to medical issues unrelated to the incident, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He was booked into the county jail on Monday, charged with multiple felonies relating to firing at peace officers and resisting arrest.
Court records show Koorkoff has had no prior criminal charges in Calaveras County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant for Koorkoff’s residence was obtained and the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office has participated in the ongoing investigation at the scene.
All officers involved in the shootout have reportedly been placed in administrative leave, in accordance with standard policy.