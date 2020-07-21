The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Pubic Health.
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Calaveras Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The additional cases include one female and two males between 0-17 years of age and one female and three males between 18 to 49 years of age. Six cases are from District 1 and one case is from District 5. No new cases were reported from Districts 2, 3, and 4.
“No matter how old or young you are, you can get sick and potentially be at risk for serious illness if exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “To keep you, your family, and community safe and save lives, consider getting tested. Testing helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported ninety-four confirmed cases of COVID- 19. Of those cases, forty-four cases have since recovered. Forty-nine cases remain active. There has been one reported death related to COVID-19 in Calaveras County.
The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
• Stay home as much as you can
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
- Headache
• Cough
• New loss of taste or smell
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Sore throat
• Fatigue
• Congestion or runny nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
• Trouble breathing
• New confusion or weakness
• Bluish lips or face
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• Inability to wake or stay awake
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is now available to those age 3 and older. People are highly encouraged to register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634-1123.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.