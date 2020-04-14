Though Calaveras County medical facilities have thus far been spared from a surge of COVID-19 patients, local health officials are preparing for the worst-case scenario: as many as 80 patients needing intensive (ICU) care within six to eight weeks at a hospital with just eight ICU beds.
In preparation, Mark Twain Medical Center, the only hospital serving Calaveras County, has halted elective surgeries and expanded its total number of beds from 25 to 35. Another 25 may be added in the near future, Calaveras County Public Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Efforts have also begun to set up an alternate care site in the gym of Calaveras High School in San Andreas, transferring emergency stockpiles to the location while requesting additional supplies and staffing from state entities.
“We want to have it staged and ready to go,” said Kelaita, who described a “significant deficit” in the county’s current health care system to accommodate as many as 212 new hospitalized patients in the coming weeks. “We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”
Calaveras County Public Health is also ramping up efforts to better identify COVID-19 cases by mandating that all local health facilities report patients experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms. Hopefully, this new system will help “fill in the blanks” left by a lack of testing availability, Kelaita said.
These heightened efforts have been fueled by a confirmed instance of community transmission in a Valley Springs woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early April, Kelaita announced Tuesday. The discovery is concerning, as the source of the woman’s case remains unknown and each case of COVID-19 has been estimated to cause an average of three additional cases.
Models from Johns Hopkins University utilized by Public Health to project the best and worst-case scenarios in Calaveras County show that while there are currently no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, and six of the nine cases diagnosed since early March have since recovered, it is likely that Mark Twain Medical Center may face roughly 50 ICU patients over the next six to eight weeks. Approximately half of those ICU patients may require ventilation.
Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced tentative plans to scale back his stay-at-home order in the coming weeks.
Despite a record 71 new COVID-19 deaths statewide within a 24-hour-period, state officials say that social distancing efforts taken by the public have been effective in “bending the curve” and preventing a worst-case scenario.
Newsom said he could not yet provide an estimate as to when the stay-at-home order would be modified, but an answer may come in several weeks if ICU hospitalizations continue to decline and guidelines are met statewide to prepare for additional surges through efforts that include increased tracking and testing.
“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Newsom said on Tuesday. “Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early because we all want to.”
While some restaurants may reopen and schools may be back in session by fall, life will not return to “normal” in California until herd immunity is achieved or a vaccine is developed, Newsom said.
In fact, the coming months may see additional stay-at-home orders in response to new surges. During lower-risk periods, schools and businesses may be required to enforce protocol for social distancing, while masks, gloves and temperature checks at restaurants may become a commonplace. Mass gatherings will remain prohibited.
Although the state is developing new guidelines to protect those who are most vulnerable in the event of loosened mitigation efforts, Newsom said much of the responsibility will fall on local health officials to inform and enforce those guidelines.
According to Kelaita, a lifting of the stay-at-home order in Calaveras County will need to be a carefully planned process.
“We will need to have better testing and tracking capabilities in place,” he said.