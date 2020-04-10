The following press release was issued by the Mark Twain Health Care District.
During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has now begun recommending that everyone wear a face covering when they go out in public.
In response to this, and the fact that commercial medical masks are in limited supply and needed for medical and first responder personnel, Mark Twain Health Care District has commissioned the local manufacturing of 2000 masks to be distributed free of charge to anyone who would like one.
These masks are available at local markets in the communities of Calaveras County. A full list of the participating markets can be found online at MTHCD.org. For more information, call Peggy at 754-4468.