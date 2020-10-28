Calaveras High sports looks to Measure H to repair condemned field

Calaveras County residents will head to the poles on Nov. 3 to cast their votes for a bevy of different candidates and propositions. And while much of the focus is centered around the presidential election, there are a number of issues on the ballot that will directly impact Calaveras County.
One of those is Measure H.
Calaveras Unified School District’s (CUSD) Measure H is asking voters for $32.8 million to fund the construction of Career Technical Education classrooms at Calaveras High School, a new gym at Toyon Middle School, track and field facilities at San Andreas Elementary School, new turf on the multi-use playing field at Calaveras, and tennis court renovations at Calaveras, among other projects.
CUSD plans on generating $32.8 million with a $40 tax per every $100,000 in assessed value of taxable property to pay for that, averaging $1.8 million raised annually through 2050. That would reflect an extension of the tax rate levied last year on the district’s previously authorized bonds, meaning rates would not be expected to increase above that amount, per the district.
If passed, Calaveras High School would get a brand-new football field, all-weather track and tennis courts. So, why is the outcome of Measure H so important to Calaveras? In August, Calaveras’ Frank Meyer Field was deemed “condemned” and is no longer usable and will not be hosting any athletic competition during the 2020-21 school year and beyond. If Calaveras is unable to get a new field and track as a result of Measure H, it could be years before a football game, soccer match or track meet could be held on campus.
“We have a field that is condemned,” Calaveras athletic director Mike Koepp said. “We can’t play a game on it and we can’t have real practice on it. It (the field) benefits just more than the school, too. The community members use it a lot. Our youth programs use it, and Relay for Life uses it.”
While most who think of Frank Meyer Field go straight to Friday night football games or winter soccer, Koepp knows the field provides a much larger service than just what is seen by fans.
“One of the biggest and most important things is our field and track and I don’t call it a football field; I call it a field,” Koepp said. “We have many sports that use it. We use it so much during school in general. All of the kids who have been on this campus have used it in some capacity. We use it in PE classes and some people use it in regular classes for different projects that they do. It’s a focal point. You drive up and the first thing that you really see is our field and it brings a lot of pride to our campus.”
Because of COVID-19, the start of high school sports has been pushed to January. And because Calaveras now has no field to use, Koepp has had to reschedule all the sports. With no place to call home, Calaveras will have to play all its football and soccer games, along with track and cross country meets, on the road. And if Measure H does not pass, that could be the new normal for years to come.
“It impacts so much more than just us,” Koepp said. “You can’t say, ‘OK, we’ll just go play at another place,’ which is what the philosophy is. Like with football, typically going to Bret Harte to play would be the best choice. Well, the weeks they have home games are the same weeks we have home games, so we can’t just go there to play as a neutral site. Now we have to play all games on the road and that means our fans, families, students and community have to travel every single week and that’s just tough.”
And with soccer, boys’ and girls’ play at the same time. Typically, one would play at home and the other would be on the road. With no home field, that becomes a much more difficult situation.
“You can’t just say, ‘We’ll have everyone play at the other teams’ place,’ because that’s four levels of soccer you have to play,” Koepp said. “Are you going to start at 2 p.m. and go into the late hours of the evening? That’s also during the cold time of the year.”
Measure H would also supply Calaveras with new tennis courts. Located at the rear of Frank Meyer Field, Calaveras’ tennis courts resemble a prison yard, rather than athletic facilities. Head tennis coach Brandon Milo knows that the state of the courts is one of the reasons it’s hard to find new players.
“Since I am not a teacher on campus, it has been really hard to recruit,” Milo said. “When I do get kids to come down to the courts and play, the No. 1 comment was how they didn’t know we even had a team because when they looked at the courts from the campus, they looked condemned. We’ve had multiple winners over the years at the section level and made it to team playoffs for years. That has stopped since we do not have the proper equipment or support, which then causes the kids to lose interest as well.”
And it’s not just Calaveras students who don’t want to play on the courts. Visiting teams have requested to not play on the subpar grounds.
“To explain to those non-tennis players so they can understand how bad the condition of the courts are, other coaches from other teams were unwilling to bring their athletes to our courts to play home matches,” Milo said. “Which means in league, Calaveras had to travel twice to play each school instead of having one home match and one away match, which leads to kids missing more school. We also have had several injuries over the years that were strictly due to the conditions of the courts. To get new courts would be amazing, but my concern is the care and upkeep needed to keep this from happening again.”
Koepp doesn’t deny that the courts have been deteriorating at a rapid rate for a long period of time.
“That has been a constant issue that we’ve had,” Koepp said. “It’s not like we are pouring money into everything else and neglecting the tennis courts. We’ve done the best we can with what we are using. Could it be better? Probably. Could we maintain them year-round? Probably. But there are so many things that jump to the front of the page and the tennis courts get pushed to the back a little bit. But we’ve patched them, we’ve sealed them, we’ve painted them, we’ve done some work on the walls and between our custodial staff, coaches and players, a lot of people have put in a lot of effort in there. It just feels like you are fighting a losing battle.”
Koepp also feels the courts were not properly built in the first place, saying, “They are set up the wrong way. The foundation wasn’t done very well, so there are cracks and breaks. I don’t think it was done well the first time. Even when we patch it, the patchwork doesn’t last very long. It’s old and it needs to be completely redone. I’d love to tear it out and do it the right way.”
According to Koepp, there have already been discussions with companies about getting bids to replace the field, track and courts, should Measure H pass. Koepp doesn’t believe that any of the new additions would be in place for athletics during the 2020-21 school year, but he hopes the field would be ready to go by Calaveras’ 2021 graduation.
Koepp is trying to plan for the future as if Measure H will pass and he hasn’t given the alternative much thought. When asked about what would happen if Measure H did not pass and what that would mean to the future of Calaveras athletics, Koepp couldn’t come up with a definitive answer.
“I honestly have no idea,” Koepp said. “And I say that not like I’m clueless. I really don’t know what would happen. It could be anywhere from a few years, I guess. I hope it won’t be until the next time a bond comes up. We are in tough situations financially in our district and it’s no fault of the kids and the community. It’s many things. I’m hoping for the sake of our kids and our community that we don’t get to the point of asking about what happens if it doesn’t pass.”
According to ballotpedia. org, when voting, a “yes” vote supports authorizing CUSD to issue up to $32.8 million in bonds, with bond revenue going to fund school and classroom renovations and improvements and requiring an estimated average property tax levy of $36.77 per $100,000 in assessed value. A “no” vote opposes authorizing CUSD to issue up to $32.8 million in bonds, with bond revenue going to fund school and classroom renovations and improvements and requiring an estimated average property tax levy of $36.77 per $100,000 in assessed value.
CUSD serves 2,688 students across its 11 schools in the northern half of the county.
“I guarantee everyone in this community has been affected in some capacity by this field one way or another,” Koepp said. “I really hope that people take into consideration how important Measure H is to not only Calaveras High School, but Calaveras County and the communities that we host. It’s not about me and it’s not about our school district, it’s about our kids and they deserve it.”