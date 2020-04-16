The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed staff to send an order down to the Planning Commission to, within 40 days, review proposed changes to the ordinance that regulates the county’s cannabis dispensaries.
That was in response to a March 26 vote by the Planning Commission to put the item on hold until after the COVID-19 crisis passed.
In that meeting, based on the staff report, commissioners deemed such a review to be “non-essential” during a time when only “essential” business should be conducted. Public comment for the controversial topic would not be adequate from a distance, especially for those with poor internet connection.
Proposed updates to the ordinance, which includes legalizing adult-use sales, were released for a 30-day public comment in early February.
The board voted 3-2 on Tuesday, with District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli and District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills opposed.
Both said the review should wait until an in-person public hearing can be held.
“I will not be supporting this,” Tofanelli said. “I don’t think it’s right … I think it’s being pushed through at a time that it doesn't need to be pushed through.”
Mills said he received numerous emails and phone calls about “items 15 and 16” on the agenda, two closed session items. One was a conference with legal counsel regarding litigation brought by the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance against the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Subbasin Sustainability Plan, which is being heard in Stanislaus County Superior Court. The other item was in regards to hiring a new county counsel.
Mills said community members that have reached out to him feel there are “more serious matters that we should be attending to” and that amending the dispensary ordinance is not a “life threatening situation for us to be dealing with.”
Chairwoman Merita Callaway said the update has already been on hold for too long.
“It’s been well over a year since we have put this off,” Callaway said. “I know it’s a controversial topic, and I understand why the Planning Commission wanted to move it out, but we still need to do the business of the county … I don’t think it’s fair to the people involved.”
On a separate item, the board voted 3-2 to amend Chapter 9.22 of the Calaveras County Code – the cannabis background check ordinance – and find it exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.
Applicants have to undergo a background check and receive a “Cannabis Background Check Badge” to receive their commercial cannabis permit, as do any employees that will be working on grow sites.
The county’s local background check program is stricter than the state’s program, as it also applies to workers and has a more extensive list of convictions that will disqualify applicants, according to staff.
One amendment allows the county administrative officer to use a third-party vendor for conducting background checks, rather than the California Department of Justice (Cal DOJ).
The change was in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak temporarily causing Livescan service providers to close down. Additionally, private companies allegedly provide a more in-depth criminal history report than the Cal DOJ.
Using a third-party vendor would allow for “quicker and easier criminal history reviews, would reduce the regulatory complexities faced by county staff in dealing with DOJ criminal history reviews, and would result in more comprehensive criminal history reports than are available through the livescan process,” the item states.
The board also authorized new standards to allow owners subject to Interpol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Cal DOJ background checks from a state licensing agency to be eligible for a CBCB if they can provide evidence of having passed the State’s international, federal and state criminal history reviews.
Additionally, the board opted to change a requirement that all owners must receive CBCBs before a permit is issued, noting the exception of owners that never set foot on a grow site.