The Rotary Clubs of Calaveras County are assisting Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center in assembling signs of appreciation throughout the community.
“Coming soon to a location near you. Keep an eye out for it,” Dave Schmedes, President of the Rotary Club of San Andreas, stated in a press release. “Thank you to all the heroes working throughout Calaveras County!"
Efforts began on Thursday with members of the San Andreas Rotary Club and the Mark Twain Medical Center maintenance personnel placing a sign at the corner of Highway 49 and Pool Station Road. The sign will remain there for the next five days. Then, with the help of the Arnold, Angels Murphys and West Calaveras Rotary Clubs, the sign will be moved to different locations throughout the county.