A case of COVID-19 has been reported in a student or staff member at Jenny Lind Elementary School in Valley Springs, prompting the school to notify parents who may have had contact with the infected individual.
Two classes at the school returned to distance learning on Tuesday due to possible exposure.
Jenny Lind reopened its campus to students Oct. 12 using a 50%-Blended Program Model combining remote and in-person instruction. The school’s reopening plan requires daily health evaluations and the use of face coverings for staff and students in the third grade and above.
The case is the fifth to be reported at a Calaveras County school since most resumed some level of in-person instruction last month.
The county Office of Education has not released a list of the schools sites with confirmed cases, citing safety and privacy policies that prevent the sharing of school-level data.
According to Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik, the cases have been “small and (were) isolated quickly.”
Meanwhile, case numbers are climbing within the county and nationwide. Last week, 100,000 new cases were reported in a single day for the first time in the United States.
COVID-19 risk in Calaveras County has been classified as “minimal” in the state’s county monitoring system, though surrounding counties have shown more concerning levels of transmission.
Transmission in Stanislaus County is currently “widespread,” with an average of about eight new cases daily per 100,000 people.
However, early data has suggested that children are not super-spreaders of COVID-19.
“So far, schools do not seem to be stoking community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data emerging from random testing in the United States and Britain,” an October New York Times article reads. “Elementary schools especially seem to seed remarkably few infections.”
Six total confirmed cases have occurred at county schools since a Copperopolis Elementary School student tested positive in March, prior to the shuttering of campuses.