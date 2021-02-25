Calaveras County Public Health has announced that 22 additional COVID-19 related deaths occurred in the county within the past three months, nearly doubling the county’s total death count.
The fluctuations in local COVID-19 data are due to Public Health’s efforts “to reconcile” case information with the state’s reporting system as the county emerges from its months-long surge, the health department stated in a Thursday news release.
“The public should be prepared to see a rise in reported case fatalities that occurred in the last three months, including 22 additional deaths that will be reflected in the county’s COVID-19 dashboard later today,” the release states. “Our thoughts are with the families that have lost loved ones.”
Although the county's COVID-19 information dashboard displayed 47 total deaths as of Thursday, total confirmed case numbers had not seen such a dramatic increase, with about 80 additional cases reported since Feb. 12.
County Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach told the Enterprise on Thursday that there were "a lot more deaths" during the surge, including some that might not yet be reflected in the county's data.
"My understanding is it can take a few months for the confirmation process to be completed to make sure we and the state have accurate data," he said.
While all of the reported deaths were confirmed residents of Calaveras County, many of the deaths occurred outside of the county. However, Leach said he could not confirm where the deaths occurred specifically.
The additional deaths do not impact the county's current COVID-19 test positivity rate and case numbers utilized in the state's tier system, Leach said.