The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. COVID-19 cases include two females and one male between 18-49 years of age, two females and one male between 50-64 years of age, and one female over the age of 65. District 1 has four cases to report and District 5 has three cases to report. There no new cases to report in the remaining Districts.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
Calaveras Public Health urges those who would like to get tested for COVID-19 to please do so, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Days and hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. If you would like to be tested for COVID 19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.
To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 340 cases have since recovered while 12 cases remain active. There have been a total of 21 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Calaveras Public Health urges people to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to: ∙ Stay home if you are sick
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household ∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds ∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands ∙ Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Calaveras County is currently at the minimal risk level (yellow) on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system. This means that most indoor operations are open with modifications.
Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its risk level. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and the county’s latest status.
Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It is likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading this fall and winter. Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID 19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine.
To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.