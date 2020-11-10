111020 COVID19 by the Numbers

The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed seven additional  cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. COVID-19 cases include two females and one  male between 18-49 years of age, two females and one male between 50-64 years of  age, and one female over the age of 65. District 1 has four cases to report and District 5  has three cases to report. There no new cases to report in the remaining Districts.  

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed  to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased  risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be  hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety  guidelines.  

Calaveras Public Health urges those who would like to get tested for COVID-19 to  please do so, especially: 

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 

People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have  COVID-19 

People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare  provider 

No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in  Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building  (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. Days and hours of operation are  Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. If you would like to be tested for COVID 19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Of those cases, 340 cases have since recovered while 12 cases remain active. There  have been a total of 21 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras  County.  

Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any  possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive  individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored  for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.  

Calaveras Public Health urges people to take preventive actions to prevent the spread  of COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to: Stay home if you are sick 

Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds  Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others 

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include: 

Fever or chills 

Cough 

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue 

Muscle or body aches 

Headache 

New loss of taste or smell Sore throat 

Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea 

A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these  symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is  considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are  infectious.  

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek  emergency care immediately: 

Trouble breathing 

New confusion or weakness Bluish lips or face 

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest Inability to wake or stay awake

Calaveras County is currently at the minimal risk level (yellow) on the state’s 4-tier  COVID-19 system. This means that most indoor operations are open with modifications.  

Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the necessary  steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its risk level. Visit Blueprint for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and  the county’s latest status. 

Calaveras Public Health asks the public to be aware of scams. A contact tracer will  never ask for your social security number, bank account number, or credit card  information. Our contact tracers work for Calaveras Public Health. Contact tracers help  contact people who have COVID-19 to track symptoms and make sure to keep our  community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

It is likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading this  fall and winter. Calaveras Public Health encourages that all people 6 months and older  get their yearly flu vaccine. While getting the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID 19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Please speak  with your local medical provider or pharmacist for flu vaccine. 

To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County  COVID-19 website

 

 

