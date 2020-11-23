Update 11/24/20: Calaveras County moved into the red "substantial" category on Nov. 24.
Original article:
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing California’s widespread curfew if the county turns purple.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the curfew on Nov. 19 to curb an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in counties classified in the most severe "purple" tier of the state's monitoring system by limiting late-night activities.
The curfew began Saturday night at 10 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. on Dec. 21.
Also on Saturday, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Greg Stark told the Enterprise that no formal statement will be issued by the department regarding a curfew.
“Our position has not changed,” Stark stated, confirming that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to defer COVID-19 related enforcement measures to the county’s Public Health Department.
However, Public Health currently has no means of enforcing COVID-19 directives as the county’s board of supervisors in August voted against penalizing non-compliant businesses with fines or litigation.
With 23 new cases, 36 total active cases and no current hospitalizations reported Friday, Calaveras County remains in the “moderate” orange category, in which restaurants can remain open at 50% capacity and bars must operate outside only.
Like most California counties, Calaveras is facing an autumn surge of COVID-19 cases, with the number of new cases reported more than doubling within the span of last week. The county is just one of 16 that have not been classified in the purple "widespread" category of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.
A handful of new cases have come from schools, with Albert Michelson Elementary in Murphys returning to distance learning through Thanksgiving break due to a staff member or student on campus testing positive for COVID-19. According to county Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik, there have been nine cases linked to schools since most campuses reopened in October.
In a Friday news release, the county’s health department warned residents to practice caution during holiday travel and gatherings.
“With the holidays fast approaching, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow the guidelines for gatherings and tips for a healthier holiday season. Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community,” the release reads. “Californians (should) stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel. Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Meanwhile, big-box stores are preparing for a surge of customers on Black Friday, with most still offering in-person holiday sales.
Calaveras Lumber in Angels Camp has been “slammed” all week, according to management, with its Ace Hardware Thanksgiving sale spanning from Nov. 18 through Nov. 30. The store continues to promote social distancing by encouraging one direction of travel and provides masks to customers as needed.
Walmart announced in October a “reinvented Black Friday shopping experience,” with online and in-store deals expanded to three events spaced throughout the month of November.
“During these in-store Black Friday events, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to be able to easily – and safely – select the Black Friday items they’re interested in purchasing,” the announcement reads.
This article has been updated to include additional information.