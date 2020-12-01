The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 48 additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The 48 additional COVID-19 cases include: two females and one male between 0-17 years of age, eleven females and four males between 18-49 years of age, ten females and three males between 50-64 years of age, and eleven females and six males over the age of 65. There are twenty cases to report in District 1, one case in District 2, eight cases in District 3, eight cases in District 4, and eleven cases in District 5.
Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.
During the holidays, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow the Guidelines for Gatherings and tips for a healthier holiday season. Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:
∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.
For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building.
(Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. The OptumServe site is now open 7 days a week. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.
Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:
∙ People who have symptoms of COVID-19
∙ People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19
∙ People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider
To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 498 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 401 cases have since recovered while 75 cases remain active. There have been a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras County.
Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to COVID-19 are to:
∙ Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth in public places and anywhere you will be around people who do not live with you, including close friends and family.
∙ Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
∙ Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
∙ Stay home if you are sick.
∙ Avoid crowds
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include:
∙ Fever or chills
∙ Cough
∙ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing ∙ Fatigue
∙ Muscle or body aches
∙ Headache
∙ New loss of taste or smell ∙ Sore throat
∙ Congestion or runny nose ∙ Nausea or vomiting ∙ Diarrhea
A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are infectious.
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
∙ Trouble breathing
∙ New confusion or weakness ∙ Bluish lips or face
∙ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest ∙ Inability to wake or stay awake
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Calaveras County is currently in the purple tier (widespread risk level), the state’s most restrictive tier. The goal is to make sure patients can get the access to care they need and prevent hospitals from being overrun. This means that several non-essential businesses cannot operate indoors or must close. Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to lower its risk level.
The purple tier impacts many local businesses that must close indoor business operations or reduce capacity. As of now, businesses that can operate outdoors only with modifications, include:
∙ Gyms and fitness centers
∙ Movie theaters
∙ Museums
∙ Places of worship
∙ Restaurants
∙ Wineries and tasting rooms
Bars, breweries, and distilleries must be closed. To learn more about how this change in tiers impacts businesses and activities in Calaveras County please view the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and the county’s latest status.
As of November 21, 2020, it is required that all non-essential work and activities stop between 10PM and 5AM in counties in the widespread (purple) tier. Read more about the limited stay at home order. The stay at home order is effective through at least December 21. Limiting social activities and gatherings of people not within the same household will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 into Calaveras communities.