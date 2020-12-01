120120 COVID19 by the Numbers

The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health. 

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Calaveras Public Health confirmed 48 additional cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County. The 48 additional COVID-19 cases include: two females and one male between 0-17 years of age, eleven females and four males between 18-49 years of age, ten females and three males between 50-64 years of age, and eleven females and six males over the age of 65. There are twenty cases to report in District 1, one case in District 2, eight cases in District 3, eight cases in District 4, and eleven cases in District 5.

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.

During the holidays, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow the Guidelines for Gatherings and tips for a healthier holiday season. Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:

∙ Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel ∙ Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.

For complete details and requirements, read CDPH’s Travel Advisory.

No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building.

(Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. The OptumServe site is now  open 7 days a week. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register at  www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.  

Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially: 

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 

People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have  COVID-19 

People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare  provider 

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 498 confirmed cases of COVID-19.  Of those cases, 401 cases have since recovered while 75 cases remain active. There  have been a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Calaveras  County.  

Public Health staff continue to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons  who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts  may be contacted by the health department and monitored for signs and symptoms of  COVID-19 illness.  

Take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The best ways to avoid exposure to  COVID-19 are to: 

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth in public places and anywhere  you will be around people who do not live with you, including close friends and  family. 

Wash your hands often. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand  sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. 

Stay at least 6 feet away from other people. 

Stay home if you are sick. 

Avoid crowds  

Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID 19 include: 

Fever or chills 

Cough 

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue 

Muscle or body aches 

Headache 

New loss of taste or smell Sore throat 

Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

A person who has tested positive with COVID-19 may not have all or any of these  symptoms. A person who has tested positive but does not have any symptoms is  considered asymptomatic and can still pass on the virus to others while they are  infectious.  

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek  emergency care immediately: 

Trouble breathing 

New confusion or weakness Bluish lips or face 

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest Inability to wake or stay awake

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Calaveras County is currently in the purple tier  (widespread risk level), the state’s most restrictive tier. The goal is to make sure  patients can get the access to care they need and prevent hospitals from being overrun. This means that several non-essential businesses cannot operate indoors or must  close. Calaveras Public Health urges caution and encourages people to take the  necessary steps to prevent being exposed to the virus and help the county continue to  lower its risk level. 

The purple tier impacts many local businesses that must close indoor business  operations or reduce capacity. As of now, businesses that can operate outdoors only  with modifications, include: 

Gyms and fitness centers 

Movie theaters 

Museums 

Places of worship 

Restaurants 

Wineries and tasting rooms 

Bars, breweries, and distilleries must be closed. To learn more about how this change in  tiers impacts businesses and activities in Calaveras County please view the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy to find specific business information and the county’s  latest status. 

As of November 21, 2020, it is required that all non-essential work and activities stop  between 10PM and 5AM in counties in the widespread (purple) tier. Read more about  the limited stay at home order. The stay at home order is effective through at least  December 21. Limiting social activities and gatherings of people not within the same  household will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 into Calaveras communities. 

 

 

