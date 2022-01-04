Update 1/4/22, 4:40 p.m.:
The latest update from the Calaveras County Public Health Division reports 50 active COVID-19 cases, which is more than twice that reported on Jan. 3.
Original article:
With the COVID-19-related deaths of a female in her 70s and a male in his 60s reported last week by Calaveras County’s health department, local losses due to the coronavirus tragically persist.
Yet holes in the data, in part due to nationwide changes in testing, are making it difficult to determine where the community lies in the context of a worldwide Omicron surge.
The Omicron variant made up 95% of new U.S. Covid cases in the week of Jan. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and an increasing amount of national data supports findings that Omicron is more transmissible but less severe than its predecessors.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared Jan. 3 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, stating that “there’s still a lot of Delta out there” and that many cases in hospitals could be Delta.
Calaveras County’s hospital has recently seen a slight increase in ER visits, though the amount of care needed has been low, according to Dignity Health-Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) President/CEO Doug Archer.
“We don't have the ability to test for specific variants, so we have no way to tell if the cases we have are Delta or Omicron,” Archer told the Enterprise on Jan. 4. “We only have two Covid positive patients admitted right now, which is about our normal Covid census.”
Confirmed Covid cases have not significantly increased, either, as shown by a Jan. 3 update from the Calaveras County Public Health Division.
While some local Covid patients could be receiving care outside of the county, the lack of data leaves conflicting possibilities that the Omicron surge has either not fully reached the community or has not caused illness severe enough for detection.
However, nationwide, Walensky says hospitalizations are few compared to previous surges of Alpha and Delta.
“We haven't seen a ton of massive increases in hospitalizations. We've seen some of that in the Midwest, but we haven't seen it to the extent that we would have,” she said.
In South Africa, where Omicron originated, daily new cases peaked quickly, around mid-December. Walensky says it is difficult to determine the impact of vaccination in South Africa due to the high levels of immunity from previous infection.
In Calaveras County, vaccination status is not tracked in Covid cases “due to the very small data set which is not statistically valid for purposes of drawing conclusions,” county Health and Human Services Agency director Cori Allen told the Enterprise.
But, according to Archer, roughly 98% of admitted Covid patients at MTMC over the last three months were not vaccinated.
“We are seeing patients in the ER that are positive and vaccinated, but the symptoms are significantly less severe,” he said.
The CDC still recommends vaccination to prevent severe illness from Omicron and residual Delta infections.
Their website reads, “Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.”