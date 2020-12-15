California Department of Public Health releases updated sports guidelines

After nearly a four-month wait, on Monday the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released its updated guidelines for outdoor and indoor youth and recreational sports. This announcement comes after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) made the decision in early December to delay the start of high school athletics until January, at the earliest.
The CDPH broke down all sports into four tiers, the same way that California monitors individual counties for COVID-19 cases. Those tiers are widespread (purple), substantial (red), moderate (orange) and minimal (yellow).
“COVID-19 continues to pose a severe risk to communities and requires all people in California to follow recommended precautions and adapt the way they live and function in light of this ongoing risk,” the CDPH website stated. “This guidance provides direction on outdoor and indoor youth and recreational adult sports activities to support a safe environment for these sports. The guidance applies to all organized youth sports – including school- and community-sponsored programs, and privately-organized clubs and leagues – and adult recreational sports (hereafter youth and adult sports). This guidance does not apply to collegiate or professional sports.”
The widespread tier will consist of outdoor, low-contact sports. Those sports are: archery; badminton; biking; bocce; corn hole; cross country; dance (no contact); disc golf; golf; ice and roller skating (no contact); lawn bowling; martial arts (no contact); physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi); pickleball (singles); rowing/crew (with one person); running; shuffleboard; skeet shooting; skiing and snowboarding; snowshoeing; swimming and diving; tennis; track and field; and walking and hiking.
In regards to the widespread tier sports, the CDPH website stated, “Individual or small group sports where contact within six feet of other participants can be avoided. Some of these sports have relatively low exertion rates that allow for consistent wearing of face coverings when within six feet of other people.”
The substantial tier consists of outdoor, moderate-contact sports. Those sports are: baseball, cheerleading, dodgeball, field hockey; gymnastics; kickball; lacrosse (girls/women); pickleball (doubles); and softball.
The CDPH stated that moderate contact sports are, “Team sports that can be played with only incidental or intermittent close contact between participants.”
The moderate tier features outdoor high-contact sports, along with indoor, low-contact sports. The outdoor sports are: basketball; football; ice hockey; Lacrosse (boys/ men); rugby; rowing/crew (with two or more people); soccer; volleyball; and water polo. The indoor sports are: badminton; curling; dance (no contact); ice skating (individual); physical training; pickleball (singles); swimming and diving; tennis; track and field; volleyball.
And the minimal tier is made up of indoor, moderate-contact sports and indoor, high-contact sports. The moderate-contact sports are: cheerleading; dance (intermittent contact); dodgeball; kickball; pickleball (doubles); racquetball; and squash. The high-contact sports are: basketball; boxing; ice hockey; ice skating (pairs); martial arts; roller derby; soccer; water polo; and wrestling.
High-contact sports are, “Team sports with frequent or sustained close contact (and in many cases, face-to-face contact) between participants and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants,” the CDPH website states. “Indoor sports are higher risk than outdoor sports due to reduced ventilation.”
The following is general guidance for youth and adult sports participants, coaches, and support staff from CDPH website:
Face coverings – Participants in youth and adult sports should wear face coverings when participating in the activity, even with heavy exertion as tolerated, both indoors and outdoors (unless the face covering could become a hazard), and face coverings must be worn when not participating in the activity (e.g., on the sidelines).
Observers must wear face coverings indoors, and comply with the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings, which broadly requires the use of face coverings for both members of the public and workers in all public and workplace settings.
Physical distancing – Participants in youth and adult sports should maintain at least six feet of distance from others to the maximum extent possible, including when on the sidelines. Coaches should avoid contact with participants, and facilitate physical distancing between participants to the maximum extent possible (e.g., staggered starts instead of mass starts for races). When observing, individuals must stay at least six feet from non-household members.
Hygiene and equipment sanitation – Shared equipment should be cleaned and disinfected before use by another person, group or team. When equipment is shared during an activity, participants should perform hand hygiene (wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer) before play, during breaks, at halftime, and after the conclusion of the activity.
Balls or other objects or equipment can be touched by multiple players and used during practice and play if the above hand hygiene practices are followed. Drink bottles must not be shared, and other personal items and equipment should not be shared.
Cohorting – Athletes and coaches should cohort by team, and refrain from participating with more than one team over the same season or time period.
Observers – For youth sports (age 18 years and under), immediate household members may observe practices and games as needed for age-appropriate supervision, but observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor and outdoor capacity limits allowed by tiers. Observers must stay at least six feet from non-household members and wear face coverings.
Indoor venues – Limit indoor sports venue capacity for athletes, coaches and observers to CDPH Gym and Fitness Center Guidance Capacity (25% in tier 3 (orange/moderate), and 50% in tier 4 (yellow/minimal). Ventilation in indoor sports venues should be increased to the maximum extent possible.
Additional recommendations – For adult sports, spectators are not permitted at this time. Local health departments and school districts may have stricter rules and should be consulted to confirm what is allowed.
Permitted youth and recreational adult sports by county tier – Physical conditioning, practice, skill-building, and training that can be conducted outdoors, with six feet of physical distancing, and within stable cohorts are authorized regardless of county tier status. Such activities may be conducted indoors consistent with restrictions by tier in the Gym and Fitness Center Guidance Capacity. In counties under the Regional Stay at Home Order, only activities consistent with the bullet immediately above are permitted, regardless of the county’s tier status.
Inter-team competitions – As transmission rates are increasing significantly in California, communities across California must act with caution and state agencies will carefully monitor epidemiological trends. Youth should limit their sport activities to their own households in counties under the Regional Stay at Home Order.
Inter-team competitions (i.e., between two teams) will not be allowed in California until Jan. 25, 2021, at the earliest, based on the guidelines outlined in this document. The return-to-competition date will be reassessed by Jan. 4, 2021, based on California disease transmission trends and is subject to change at any time given the level of COVID-19 transmission in California.
Teams must not participate in out-of-state tournaments; several multistate outbreaks have been reported in California residents and around the nation.
Inter-team competitions, meets, races or similar events are authorized only if both teams are located in the same county; or teams are located in immediately bordering counties and the sport is authorized in both counties.
Any tournaments or events that involve more than two teams are not currently permitted in California. Exceptions may be made, with authorization from the local health department, for the following sports where individual competitors from multiple teams are routine: track and field; cross-country; golf; skiing/snowboarding; tennis; and swimming/diving.
Returning to sports after infection – Children and teens with symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend practices or competition. They should consult their physician for testing and notify their coach, athletic trainer and/or school administrator of their symptoms.
Youths recovering from COVID-19 will have different paths to return to sports based on the severity of their illness. Those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms should not exercise until cleared by a physician.