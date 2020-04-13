A third COVID-19 diagnosis in Valley Springs has brought the countywide count to nine.
Calaveras County Public Health announced Monday afternoon that an older Valley Springs woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a facility outside of the county and has remained self-isolated in her home.
“Calaveras Public Health staff will continue the investigation to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the newly identified positive individual, including any friends or family members, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness,” a public health news release states. “Close personal contacts identified during this investigation will be placed under strict quarantine.”
The health department has not yet determined a source of exposure in the most recent case — the second in Valley Springs and in the county in which a source has not been identified.
Of the nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in Valley Springs, Copperopolis and Dorrington, six have since recovered, Public Health reports.
As of Monday there have been seven cases confirmed in Amador County, and one in Tuolumne County as of Friday. Some cases included in countywide counts were traveling residents who contracted the virus and recovered outside of their jurisdictions.
Despite evidence of community transmission in the Mother Lode region, Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in Monday’s press release that social distancing measures have been “working” and should continue.
“People staying home, washing their hands, avoiding group gatherings, and wearing face coverings, have made an impact in keeping our numbers low,” he said. “These activities will also reduce the risk of the hospital system from becoming overwhelmed with sick patients all at the same time.”
After three weeks under the stay-at-home order, California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated on Tuesday that social distancing appears to be effectively flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases statewide.
“It is bending, but it’s also stretching,” Newsom said. “That curve continues to rise, just not at the slope that originally was projected without the interventions... Our modeling shows that we’re not at peak in a week or two, that we are at a slow and steady increase, but it’s moderate.”
Due to this slowed progression, state health officials project a peak to occur in mid-May.
As of Monday, there have been almost 24,000 COVID-19 cases reported in California and more than 700 deaths.